DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International League T20 2025, Match 30

The 30th match of the International League T20 2025 will see Desert Vipers (DV) squaring off against Dubai Capitals (DC) on Monday, February 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DV vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Desert Vipers have won seven of their nine matches in the tournament. They won their last match against Gulf Giants by five wickets. Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, have won five of their nine matches. They won their last match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 28 runs.

These two teams have gone head-to-head on five occasions, with Desert Vipers winning two matches while Dubai Capitals have won three.

DV vs DC Match Details

The 30th match of the International League T20 2025 will be played on February 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DV vs DC, 30th Match

Date and Time: February 3, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. Fans can expect a high scoring match with the openers being amongst the runs. Chasing will likely be the preferred option on this surface. The last match played at this venue was between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

DV vs DC Form Guide

DV - Won 7 of their last 9 matches

DC - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

DV vs DC Probable Playing XI

DV Playing XI

No injury updates

Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Bas De Leede, Sherfane Rutherford, Azam Khan (wk), Dan Lawrence, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson, Muhammed Amir, Nathan Sowter, David Payne

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Shai Hope (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Obed McCoy, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Scott Kuggeleijn, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Raja Akif, Sikandar Raza, Zahir Khan

DV vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is also expected to bat in the top order. Hope has smashed 415 runs in nine matches. Azam Khan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

David Warner

Fakhar Zaman and David Warner are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Warner is a dangerous player in this format. He smashed 93 runs in the last match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Alex Hales is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Sam Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team. Curran is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. Gulbadin Naib is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Mohammad Amir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Amir. Both bowlers could potentially be among the wickets in this match. Amir has an exceptional record at this venue and has taken 11 wickets from eight matches in the tournament. Dushmantha Chameera is another good bowler for today's match.

DV vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Curran is our top pick from Desert Vipers as the pitch is expected to favor the batters. The Englishman will bat in the middle order and likely complete his quota of overs as well. He has smashed 239 runs and taken six wickets in the tournament.

David Warner

Warner is our top pick from the Dubai Capitals squad. He is in top form and could once again perform well at this venue. He smashed 93 runs in just 57 balls in the last match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

5 Must-Picks for DV vs DC, 30th Match

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sam Curran

Gulbadin Naib

Shai Hope

David Warner

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batting, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Hope

Batters: D Warner, F Zaman

All-rounders: S Curran, W Hasaranga, D Lawrence, S Raza, G Naib

Bowlers: D Chameera, M Amir, L Ferguson

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hope

Batters: D Warner, A Hales

All-rounders: S Curran, W Hasaranga, S Raza, G Naib

Bowlers: D Chameera, M Amir, L Ferguson, K Bin Tanvir

