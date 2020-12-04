DV vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 5th, 2020

Match 12 of the Lanka Premier League has the Galle Gladiators taking on Dambulla Viiking at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Saturday.

The Gladiators have been woeful this season with no wins in four games. They are yet to come up with a complete performance. Also, with their captain Shahid Afridi going back home, the Gladiators are up against the wall, being at the bottom of the points table.

Their opponents, Dambulla Viiking are all set for a playoff place. Led by Dasun Shanaka, the Viiking have won three out of their four games so far with Samit Patel standing out with both the bat and the ball. Veteran spinner Malinda Pushpakumara has also done well with the ball, helping the Viiking occupy a lofty position in the points table.

The Viiking are undoubtedly the clear favourites for this game. But the Gladiators have enough in the tank to spring a surprise with Mohd Amir and Bhanuka Rajapaksa itching to make amends for their no-show so far. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a good game of cricket to kickstart a double-header Saturday in the Lanka Premier League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Dambulla Viiking

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

Galle Gladiators

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka

Predicted Playing 11

Dambulla Viiking

Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Ramesh Mendis, Sachindu Colombage and Kasun Rajitha

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohd Amir, Akila Dhananjaya and Asitha Fernando

Match Details

Match: Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators, Match 12

Date: 5th December 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

A competitive clash between bat and ball beckons with the pitch slowing down a touch over the course of the tournament. The spinners have a more significant say in the outcome of the game with some turn on offer. While the pacers have also enjoyed some success, the batsmen have been able to play their natural game without much fuss. With this being an evening fixture, both teams will look to bat first in what promises to be a good game of T20 cricket.

DV vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DV vs GG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Dickwella, C Walton, D Gunathilaka, U Tharanga, B Rajapaksa, S Patel, D Shanaka, S Jayasuriya, M Pushpakumara, A Ali and M Amir

Captain: N Dickwella, Vice-Captain: B Rajapaksa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Dickwella, A Khan, D Gunathilaka, A Perera, B Rajapaksa, S Patel, D Shanaka, S Jayasuriya, M Pushpakumara, A Ali and M Amir

Captain: B Rajapaksa, Vice-Captain: S Patel