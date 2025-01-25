DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International League T20 2025, Match 18

The 18th match of the International League T20 2025 will see Desert Vipers (DV) squaring off against Sharjah Warriors (SWR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Desert Vipers have five victories in six matches. Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, have won two of their five matches. These two teams have recently played a match which was won by Desert Vipers by a massive margin of 10 wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 3 head-to-head matches. Desert Vipers have won two matches while Sharjah Warriors have won only one match.

DV vs SWR Match Details

The 18th match of the International League T20 2025 will be played on January 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DV vs SWR, 18th Match

Date and Time: 25th January 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is batting paradise. So, fans can expect a high scoring match with openers finding it easy to smash a lot of runs. Chasing should be preferred at this pitch. The last match played at this venue was between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors, where a total of 353 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

DV vs SWR Form Guide

DV - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

SWR - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

DV vs SWR Probable Playing XI

DV Playing XI

No injury updates

Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tanish Suri (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Lockie Ferguson (c), David Payne, Mohammad Amir

SWR Playing XI

No injury updates

Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wells, Tim Seifert (wk), Harmeet Singh, Ashton Agar, Tim Southee (c), Junaid Siddique, Adam Milne

DV vs SWR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and don the gloves for his team. He has smashed 124 runs in the last five matches. Tim Seifert is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando and Tom Kohler Cadmore are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Fernando is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 120 runs in the last three matches. Alex Hales is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Sam Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match.

Curran is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 158 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches. Dan Lawrence is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mohammad Amir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Amir. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mohammad Amir has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 9 wickets in the last five matches. Tim Southee is another good bowler for today's match.

DV vs SWR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is the most crucial pick from Desert Vipers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 158 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is another crucial pick from the Desert Vipers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 15 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for DV vs SWR, 18th Match

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sam Curran

Avishka Fernando

Lockie Ferguson

Dan Lawrence

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Charles

Batters: A Hales, T Kohler Cadmore, F Zaman, A Fernando

All-rounders: S Curran, W Hasaranga, D Lawrence

Bowlers: T Southee, M Amir, L Ferguson

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Charles

Batters: A Hales, T Kohler Cadmore, F Zaman, A Fernando, S Rutherford

All-rounders: S Curran, W Hasaranga, D Lawrence

Bowlers: M Amir, L Ferguson

