DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International League T20 2025, Match 18

The 18th match of the International League T20 2025 will see Desert Vipers (DV) squaring off against Sharjah Warriors (SWR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Desert Vipers have five victories in six matches. Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, have won two of their five matches. These two teams have recently played a match which was won by Desert Vipers by a massive margin of 10 wickets.
These two teams have played a total of 3 head-to-head matches. Desert Vipers have won two matches while Sharjah Warriors have won only one match.
DV vs SWR Match Details
The 18th match of the International League T20 2025 will be played on January 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
DV vs SWR, 18th Match
Date and Time: 25th January 2025, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is batting paradise. So, fans can expect a high scoring match with openers finding it easy to smash a lot of runs. Chasing should be preferred at this pitch. The last match played at this venue was between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors, where a total of 353 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.
DV vs SWR Form Guide
DV - Won 5 of their last 6 matches
SWR - Won 2 of their last 5 matches
DV vs SWR Probable Playing XI
DV Playing XI
No injury updates
Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tanish Suri (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Lockie Ferguson (c), David Payne, Mohammad Amir
SWR Playing XI
No injury updates
Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wells, Tim Seifert (wk), Harmeet Singh, Ashton Agar, Tim Southee (c), Junaid Siddique, Adam Milne
DV vs SWR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Johnson Charles
Johnson Charles is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and don the gloves for his team. He has smashed 124 runs in the last five matches. Tim Seifert is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
Avishka Fernando
Avishka Fernando and Tom Kohler Cadmore are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Fernando is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 120 runs in the last three matches. Alex Hales is another good player for today's match.
All-rounders
Sam Curran
Sam Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match.
Curran is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 158 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches. Dan Lawrence is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Mohammad Amir
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Amir. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mohammad Amir has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 9 wickets in the last five matches. Tim Southee is another good bowler for today's match.
DV vs SWR match captain and vice-captain choices
Sam Curran
Sam Curran is the most crucial pick from Desert Vipers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 158 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches.
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga is another crucial pick from the Desert Vipers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 15 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last five matches.
5 Must-Picks for DV vs SWR, 18th Match
Wanindu Hasaranga
Sam Curran
Avishka Fernando
Lockie Ferguson
Dan Lawrence
Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Charles
Batters: A Hales, T Kohler Cadmore, F Zaman, A Fernando
All-rounders: S Curran, W Hasaranga, D Lawrence
Bowlers: T Southee, M Amir, L Ferguson
Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Charles
Batters: A Hales, T Kohler Cadmore, F Zaman, A Fernando, S Rutherford
All-rounders: S Curran, W Hasaranga, D Lawrence
Bowlers: M Amir, L Ferguson
