DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International League T20 2025, Qualifier 2

The second Qualifier of the International League T20 2025 will see Desert Vipers (DV) squaring off against Sharjah Warriors (SWR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, February 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DV vs SWR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Desert Vipers have won seven of their last 11 matches. They lost the first Qualifier to Dubai Capitals by 5 wickets. Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, have won six of their last 11 matches. They won the Eliminator against MI Emirates by 6 wickets.

The two teams have played a total of 6 head-to-head matches. Desert Vipers have won five matches while Sharjah Warriors have won only one.

DV vs SWR Match Details

The second Qualifier of the International League T20 2025 will be played on February 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game begins at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DV vs SWR, 2nd Qualifier Match

Date and Time: 7th February, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is batting paradise. So, fans can expect a high scoring match with openers finding it easy to smash runs. Chasing should be preferred on this pitch. The last match played at this venue was between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals, where a total of 275 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

DV vs SWR Form Guide

DV - Won 7 of their last 11 matches

SWR - Won 6 of their last 11 matches

DV vs SWR Probable Playing XI

DV Playing XI

No injury updates

Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman, Bas De Leede, Sherfane Rutherford, Azam Khan (wk), Dan Lawrence, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson, Muhammed Amir, Nathan Sowter, David Payne

SWR Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert (wk), Ethan D’souza, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Adam Milne, Tim Southee ©, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles

DV vs SWR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 341 runs in the last 11 matches. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Tom Kohler Cadmore

Jason Roy and Tom Kohler Cadmore are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Tom Kohler Cadmore is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 387 runs in the last nine matches. Alex Hales is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Wanindu Hasaranga and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sam Curran is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 291 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last 11 matches. Dan Lawrence is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Adam Milne

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Adam Milne has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 12 wickets in the last 11 matches. Tim Southee is another good bowler pick for today's match.

DV vs SWR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is the most crucial pick from Desert Vipers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 291 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last 11 matches.

Tom Kohler Cadmore

Tom Kohler Cadmore is one of the most crucial picks from the Sharjah Warriors squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 387 runs in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for DV vs SWR, 2nd Qualifier Match

Tom Kohler Cadmore

Adam Milne

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sam Curran

Alex Hales

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, J Charles

Batters: A Hales, J Roy, T Kohler Cadmore

All-rounders: S Curran, D Lawrence, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: T Southee, A Milne, L Ferguson

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Charles

Batters: A Hales, M Holden, T Kohler Cadmore

All-rounders: S Curran, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: T Southee, A Milne, L Ferguson, K Bin Tanvir, M Amir

