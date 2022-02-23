DV-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 2

Digaru Viranganas Women will take on Barak Queens Women in the second match of the ACA Women’s T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday.

Both sides are well-balanced and will want to begin on the strong foot. It will also be a good opportunity for the young players to showcase their talent.

Anamika Bori, Babli Das, and Maina Narah are the key players for Digaru Viranganas while Alankrita Das, Priyanka Dutta, and Manisha Barman are expected to hold the cards for Barak Queens Women.

DV-W vs BQ-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DV-W XI

Parishmita Barua, Urmila Chatterjee, Monikha Das, Parbin Sultana, Anamika Bori, Majeda Begum, Maina Narah, Joli Saikia, Suparna Sinha, Subhadra Ghosh, Mallika Boro

BQ-W XI

Priyanka Dutta, Alankrita Das, Gayatri Gurung, Jayshree Hazarika, Jyoti Knowar, Suman Sut, Rekharani Bora, Papori Gogoi, Muskan Malik, Dipika Paul, Jyotika Rai

Match Details

DV-W vs BQ-W, ACA Women’s T20 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: February 24, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

This ground is expected to be a pretty nice batting surface and high scores could prove to be common. The pacers might find some help in the initial stages. Both teams will probably look to bat first after winning the toss and a score of 110 could prove to be par here.

Today’s DV-W vs BQ-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Dutta will be a good choice for the wicketkeeper slot. She has scored 168 runs in 13 matches and is also fantastic behind the stumps.

Batters

M Mallik is a hard-hitting batter in the Barak Queens camp who can smash the ball quite hard. She has 259 runs to her name from five matches.

All-rounders

G Gurung is a fantastic all-rounder who has been at the top of her game in recent matches. She has scored 695 runs and has picked up 11 wickets in 16 matches. She will be a splendid multiplier choice for your DV-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

P Sultana is a batting all-rounder and is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. She can play the role of a finisher quite well.

Bowlers

As far as the bowling is concerned, M Boro from the Digaru Viranganas Women camp is a must-pick. She will be eying a few victims here.

Top 5 best players to pick in DV-W vs BQ-W Dream11 prediction team

G Gurung (BQ-W)

P Sultana (DV-W)

A Bori (DV-W)

M Malik (BQ-W)

D Paul (BQ-W)

Important stats for DV-W vs BQ-W Dream11 prediction team

G Gurung: 695 runs and 11 wickets in 16 matches

M Malik 259 runs in 5 matches

P Dutta: 168 runs in 13 matches

DV-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Prediction Today

DV-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Dutta, A Bori, D Paul, M Mallik, S Sinha, G Gurung, P Sultana, A Hazarika, M Boro, M Barman, S Sut

Captain: G Gurung Vice-Captain: P Sultana

DV-W vs BQ-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Dutta, M Narah, A Bori, D Paul, M Mallik, J Hazarika, G Gurung, P Sultana, A Hazarika, M Boro, S Sut

Captain: M Mallik Vice-Captain: A Bori

Edited by Ritwik Kumar