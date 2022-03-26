DVE vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 15

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will face the Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the 14th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers' poor form in this tournament has kept them going, as they have lost all six matches they have played so far. They were also seen being let down in a head-to-head contest, where they lost five of their eight matches.

However, Dark View Explorers' three-match losing streak ended after they defeated Botanical Gardens Rangers by 10 runs in the previous match, and they would like to continue their winning run.

DVE vs FCS Probable Playing 11 Today

DVE XI

Lindon James (c & wk), Alick Athanaze, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Tilron Harry, Luke Wilson, Sealron Williams, Darius Martin.

FCS XI

Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Crystian Thurton, Miles Bascombe (c), Kirton Lavia, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Rasheed Fredrick, Ray Jordan, Javid Harry.

Match Details

DVE vs FCS, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 15

Date and Time: 26th March, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Pitch Report

The wickets at Arnos Vale Ground Stadium have been balanced in recent matches, hence the pacers should find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be preferred, with the team winning the majority of matches while batting second.

Today’s DVE vs FCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lindon James: He has been in mediocre form with the bat in recent games, scoring only 40 runs in five games. His team will be looking for a better performance from him

Batters

Alick Athanaze: Athanaze has been decent so far with the bat in the competition, scoring 171 runs at an average of 34.20. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Joshua James: James has scalped four wickets and has scored 69 runs at an average of 17.25 in four matches. We expect him to perform better this time after his poor performance last time.

Bowlers

Sealron Williams: Sealron is DVE's leading wicket-taker in the Vincy T10 with five scalps at an average of 11.00 in five matches. He is also quite handy with the bat in the lower order.

Top 5 best players to pick in DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction team

Richie Richards (FCS) – 154 points

Kirton Lavia (FCS) – 93 points

Shammon Hooper (DVE) – 135 points

Sealroy Williams (FCS) – 135 points

Deron Greaves (DVE) – 131 points

Important stats for DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction team

Dean Browne: 13 runs and five wickets in five games; bowling average: 17.60

Romano Pierre: 63 runs in five games; batting average: 12.60

Miles Bascombe: 89 runs in five games; batting average: 17.80

DVE vs FCS Dream11 Prediction

DVE vs FCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lindon James, Alick Athanaze, Sealroy Williams, Miles Bascombe, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Ray Jordan, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Dean Browne Vice-captain: Joshua James

DVE vs FCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lindon James, Alick Athanaze, Sealroy Williams, Miles Bascombe, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Ray Jordan, Darius Martin, Sealron Williaams.

Captain: Alick Athanaze Vice-captain: Joshua James

Edited by Diptanil Roy