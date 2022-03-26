DVE vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 15

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will face the Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the 14th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.
The Fort Charlotte Strikers' poor form in this tournament has kept them going, as they have lost all six matches they have played so far. They were also seen being let down in a head-to-head contest, where they lost five of their eight matches.
However, Dark View Explorers' three-match losing streak ended after they defeated Botanical Gardens Rangers by 10 runs in the previous match, and they would like to continue their winning run.
DVE vs FCS Probable Playing 11 Today
DVE XI
Lindon James (c & wk), Alick Athanaze, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Tilron Harry, Luke Wilson, Sealron Williams, Darius Martin.
FCS XI
Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Crystian Thurton, Miles Bascombe (c), Kirton Lavia, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Rasheed Fredrick, Ray Jordan, Javid Harry.
Match Details
DVE vs FCS, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 15
Date and Time: 26th March, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent
Pitch Report
The wickets at Arnos Vale Ground Stadium have been balanced in recent matches, hence the pacers should find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be preferred, with the team winning the majority of matches while batting second.
Today’s DVE vs FCS Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Lindon James: He has been in mediocre form with the bat in recent games, scoring only 40 runs in five games. His team will be looking for a better performance from him
Batters
Alick Athanaze: Athanaze has been decent so far with the bat in the competition, scoring 171 runs at an average of 34.20. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.
All-rounders
Joshua James: James has scalped four wickets and has scored 69 runs at an average of 17.25 in four matches. We expect him to perform better this time after his poor performance last time.
Bowlers
Sealron Williams: Sealron is DVE's leading wicket-taker in the Vincy T10 with five scalps at an average of 11.00 in five matches. He is also quite handy with the bat in the lower order.
Top 5 best players to pick in DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction team
Richie Richards (FCS) – 154 points
Kirton Lavia (FCS) – 93 points
Shammon Hooper (DVE) – 135 points
Sealroy Williams (FCS) – 135 points
Deron Greaves (DVE) – 131 points
Important stats for DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction team
Dean Browne: 13 runs and five wickets in five games; bowling average: 17.60
Romano Pierre: 63 runs in five games; batting average: 12.60
Miles Bascombe: 89 runs in five games; batting average: 17.80
DVE vs FCS Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lindon James, Alick Athanaze, Sealroy Williams, Miles Bascombe, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Ray Jordan, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson.
Captain: Dean Browne Vice-captain: Joshua James
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lindon James, Alick Athanaze, Sealroy Williams, Miles Bascombe, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Ray Jordan, Darius Martin, Sealron Williaams.
Captain: Alick Athanaze Vice-captain: Joshua James