DVE vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 6

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will lock horns with the Grenadines Divers (GRD) in the sixth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Tuesday.

Dark View Explorers are third in the points table, having won their opening match against the Fort Charlotte Strikers by 27 runs. The Grenadines Divers, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings after suffering a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against the Botanical Gardens Rangers in their opening match.

DVE vs GRD Probable Playing 11 Today

DVE XI

Romano Pierre, Urnel Thomas, Sealron Williaams, Alick Athanaze, Tilron Harry, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Lindon James (WK), Darius Martin, Luke Wilson.

GRD XI

Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Shem Browne, Roland Cato, Hyron Shallow (WK), Wesrick Strough, Bracie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Denson Hoyte, Kody Horne, Irvin Warrican Jnr.

Match Details

DVE vs GRD, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 6

Date and Time: 22th March 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Arnos Vale Ground has proved to be a belter with minimal help on offer for the bowlers, who have to keep their line and length in control to check the the leakage of runs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 87 runs.

Today’s DVE vs GRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hyron Shallow: Shallow scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 107.14 against the Botanical Garden Rangers. He could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Alick Athanaze: Athanaze was adjudged Man of the Match for his game-winning 88-run knock against the Fort Charlotte Strikers.

Roland Cato: Cato scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 300.00 in the previous match. He is a reliable top-order batter who can trouble the Dark View Explorers' bowlers.

All-rounders

Asif Hooper: Hooper scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 3.00, while also scoring 10 runs in the previous match.

Deron Greaves: Greaves is a quality all-rounder who picked up a wicket against the Fort Charlotte Strikers.

Bowlers

Wesrick Strough: Strough went wicket-less in the last game, but he is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Darius Martin: Martin was in decent form in the last game, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in DVE vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

Alick Athanaze (DVE) - 190 points

Darius Martin (DVE) - 76 points

Luke Wilson (DVE) - 58 points

Asif Hooper (GRD) - 49 points

Hyron Shallow (GRD) - 48 points

Important Stats for DVE vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

Alick Athanaze: 88 runs in 1 match; SR - 283.87

Darius Martin: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.50

Luke Wilson: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 15.50

Asif Hooper: 10 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 166.67 and ER - 3.00

Hyron Shallow: 30 runs in 1 match; SR - 107.14

DVE vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Today (Vincy Premier League T10)

DVE vs GRD Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hyron Shallow, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Sealron Williaams, Darius Martin, Wesrick Strough.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Asif Hooper.

DVE vs GRD Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hyron Shallow, Lindon James, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Shem Brown, Asif Hooper, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Darius Martin, Wesrick Strough, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Alick Athanaze. Vice-captain: Deron Greaves.

