DVE vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 25, 2021

Dark View Explorers will lock horns with Grenadines Divers in the 21st match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Tuesday.

Dark View Explorers have won five out of their six matches and are currently second in the Vincy Premier League T10 points table. The Hikers won their last game against La Soufriere Hikers by 11 runs. They are on a four-game winning streak and will likely stretch it to five when they face an off-form Grenadines Divers side.

Grenadines Divers, on the other hand, have won just two of their seven matches and presently find themselves in the penultimate position in the standings. The Divers head into Tuesday's Vincy Premier League T10 encounter on the back of a 39-run loss to the Fort Charlotte Strikers. To make things worse, they now find themselves in a do-or-die situation to keep their playoffs qualification hopes alive.

The reverse Vincy Premier League T10 fixture saw Dark View Explorers registering a massive 35-run over the Grenadines Divers.

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Maxwell Edwards, Romano Pierre, Lindon James (C & WK), Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant (WK), Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javed Williams, Richie Richards and Tilron Harry.

Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (C & WK), Romano Pierre, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Rayan Williams, Maxwell Edwards, Alex Samuel, Sealron Williams, Shammom Hooper, Luke Wilson.

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Romario Grant (WK), Richie Richards, Javed Williams, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne.

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, Match 21

Date & Time: 25th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is a good one to bat on, with the average first innings score at the venue being 99 runs. While the batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground, the surface may also assist the spinners as the game progresses. The captain winning the toss should ideally look to bat first.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DVE vs GRD)

DVE vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lindon James, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Shammom Hooper, Deron Greaves, Razine Browne, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Asif Hooper.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lindon James, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Shammom Hooper, Deron Greaves, Rayan Williams, Kenson Dalzell, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Shammom Hooper.