DVE vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 24

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will face La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) in the 24th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Thursday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent.

La Soufriere Hikers are second in the points table with five wins in seven games. Another win will propel them to the top.

La Soufriere Hikers staged an incredible comeback after a couple of defeats, winning a record five consecutive matches. They have looked impressive in all three departments of the game and are strong contenders for the trophy.

However, Dark View Explorers' journey has been filled with ups and downs. They have won three of their seven matches and are currently fourth in the points table.

DVE vs LSH Probable Playing 11 Today

DVE XI

Lindon James (c & wk), Alick Athanaze, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Tilron Harry, Luke Wilson, Sealron Williams, Darius Martin.

LSH XI

Gidron Pope (wk), Desron Maloney (c), Kavem Hodge, Andrew Thomas, Jahiel Walters, Dilon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Romario Bibby, Nigel Small, Jeremy Layne.

Match Details

DVE vs LSH, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 24

Date and Time: 31th March, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is well-balanced. Given the chasing side's successful track record in the last five T10s, the team winning the toss should look to bowl first. The average first-innings score at the venue is 85 runs.

Today’s DVE vs LSH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lindon James: He has looked in good form in the last two matches, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of 1104.17. James is expected to have another strong performance for the team.

Batters

Alick Athanaze: Athanaze has been exceptional with the bat so far in the competition, scoring 193 runs at a 27.57 average. He is the leading run-scorer in the Vincy T10 this season.

All-rounders

Dillon Douglas: Douglas has impressed everyone in the Vincy T10 with his all-round performance. He has taken three wickets and scored 141 runs at an average of 28.20 in seven games.

Bowlers

Rayan Williams: Rayan is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker in the Vincy T10 with 12 scalps at an average of 5.66 in five matches. He is a must-have player for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction team

Othneil Lewis (LSH) – 226 points

Sealron Williams (DVE) – 217 points

Deron Greaves (DVE) – 215 points

Dean Browne (DVE) – 204 points

Desron Maloney (LSH) – 157 points

Important stats for DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction team

Kavem Hodge: 191 runs and seven wickets in seven games; batting average: 38.20

Gidron Pope: 118 runs in seven games; batting average: 23.60

Shammon Hooper: 106 runs in seven games; batting average: 21.20

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Prediction

DVE vs LSH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lindon James, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Dilon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williams, Jeremy Layne, Rayan Williams.

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Alick Athanaze

DVE vs LSH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gidron Pope, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Dilon Douglas, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williams, Jeremy Layne, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Rayan Williams

