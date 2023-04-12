DVE vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 6

The fifth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 will see Dark View Explorers (DVE) square off against La Soufriere Hikers (LFS) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, on Thursday, April 13. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DVE vs LFS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both teams have played one match in this tournament and have lost that. The two teams will be eager to win this match in order to get off the mark in the points tally.

DVE vs LSH Match Details

The fifth game of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played on April 13 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, commencing at 12.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DVE vs LSH, Match 5

Date and Time: April 13, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

DVE vs LSH, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale ground will be difficult for the bowlers. The wicket offers good bounce and pace, which will encourage batters to play their shots from the very beginning of their innings.

DVE vs LSH Probable Playing XIs

DVE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DVE Probable Playing XI

Romano Pierre (c), Deron Greaves, Sealron Williams, Tilron Harry (wk), Sadrack Descartes, Denson Hoyte, Chelson Stowe, Kenson Dalzell, Kirtney Franklyn, Reynolly Hillocks, and Travis Cumberbatch.

LSH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LSH Probable Playing XI

Reshawn Lewis, Jahile Walters (wk and c), Urnel Thomas, Ojay Matthews, Jonathon Carter, Kirton Lavia, Andre Hunte, Larry Edwards, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, and Aleon Caesar.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Reshawn Lewis

Reshawn Lewis opens the innings for his team and is a very explosive batter at the top. He looked in decent touch in the first match and will be the best pick from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

R Pierre

R Pierre is an aggressive batter at the top of the order. He can change the complexion of the match with his positive batting attitude. Pierre looks like the best pick from the batters category.

All-rounder

D Greaves

Greaves is a player who makes valuable contributions with both the bat and the ball. He will be the best choice from the all-rounder's section for this match.

Bowler

S Descartes

Descartes has been in good form with the ball and is picking up wickets on a regular basis. He will be the best bowler pick for the match.

DVE vs LSH match captain and vice-captain choices

S Descartes

S Descartes is a very lethal bowler and can also swing his bat when needed. He will be a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain for this match.

D Greaves

Greaves is a very effective all-rounder. He can change the complexion of the match with either the bat or the ball, and that makes him a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for DVE vs LSH, Match 5

R Lewis

U Thomas

D Greaves

K Lavia

S Descartes

DVE vs LSH, Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who complete their quota of overs and bat in the top order will be good picks for the match.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

Wickekeepers: T Harry, R Lewis

Batters: R Pierre, D Hoyte, U Thomas

All-rounders: K Lavia, D Greaves

Bowlers: R Williams, K Dalzell, S Descartes, A Hunte

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

Wickekeepers: T Harry, R Lewis

Batters: R Pierre, D Hoyte, U Thomas

All-rounders: K Lavia, D Greaves

Bowlers: R Williams, K Dalzell, S Descartes, A Hunte

