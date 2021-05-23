DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 23, 2021

Dark View Explorers will take on La Soufriere Hikers in the 17th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Sunday.

Dark View Explorers have won four out of the five matches they have played so far and are currently sitting at the top of the Vincy Premier League T10 points table. They defeated Botanical Gardens Rangers by 54 runs in their last game.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have also been in good form in the Vincy Premier League T10 this season. Although the defending champions fell short to a 35-run loss in their last match against the Grenadines Divers, they have also won four out of their five games and are placed just below Dark View Explorers in the points table.

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Romano Pierre, Lindon James (C & WK), Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Maxwell Edwards, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman (WK), Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer and Salvan Browne.

Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (C & WK), Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Maxwell Edwards.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney (C), Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman (WK), Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough.

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Match 17, Vincy Premier League T10

Date & Time: 23rd May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Arnos Vale Ground is a sporting one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also get some movement early on with the new ball. Anything above 100 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DVE vs LSH)

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lindon James, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Benniton Stapleton, Sealron Williams, Kemron Strough, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Deron Greaves.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Sealron Williams, Kemron Strough, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Dillon Douglas.