DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Qualifier 1 - May 28, 2021

Dark View Explorers will be up against La Soufriere Hikers in the first Qualifier of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Friday.

Dark View Explorers finished atop the standings with six wins from their eight league stage matches. However, they lost their last Vincy Premier League T10 game against La Soufriere Hikers by seven wickets. The Explorers will be looking forward to avenging their loss against the Hikers and making their maiden Vincy Premier League T10 final appearance.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, finished just below Dark View Explorers in the Vincy Premier League T10 points table, winning six of their eight league stage matches. The defending champions will be determined enough to win today's game and reach the final of the Vincy Premier League T10 for the third consecutive time.

The Explorers and the Hikers have met twice this season, with both teams emerging victorious once.

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Maxwell Edwards, Romano Pierre, Lindon James (C & WK), Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Kody Horne, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Salvan Browne (WK), Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Ojay Matthews and Sylvan Spencer.

Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (C & WK), Romano Pierre, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Rayan Williams, Maxwell Edwards, Kody Horne, Sealron Williams, Shammon Hooper, Luke Wilson.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne (WK), Othneil Lewis, Atticus Browne, Benniton Stapleton, Camano Cain, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Romario Bibby, Sylvan Spencer.

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Qualifier 1

Date & Time: 28th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is better suited to the spinners than the pacers, who will have to bowl tight lines and lengths. The batsmen will need to bide some time in the middle before playing the big shots, with the wickets in hand being crucial on this ground. Anything above 100 will be a good competitive first innings score at the venue.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DVE vs LSH)

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Romano Pierre, Kody Horne, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Benniton Stapleton, Romario Bibby, Othneil Lewis, Sealron Williams.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Deron Greaves.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lindon James, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Romano Pierre, Deron Greaves, Ojay Matthews, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Dillon Douglas.