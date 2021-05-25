DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Vincy T10 match - May 26, 2021

In the 24th match of the Vincy T10 tournament, Dark View Explorers will take on La Soufriere Hikers at Arnos Vale Ground on Wednesday.

Dark View Explorers have been exceptional throughout the tournament with only one defeat in six matches so far. They are currently in second spot on the points table and will aim for the top spot as the tournament progresses.

Meanwhile, La Soufriere Hikers are in third spot on the points table with four wins in six encounters. They will aim to be in the playoffs scheme of things going into this encounter.

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Donwell Hector

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, O’jay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne

Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (c) (wk), Romano Pierre, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Rayan Williams, Maxwell Edwards, Alex Samuel, Sealron Williams, Shammon Hooper, Luke Wilson

La Soufriere Hikers

Deron Maloney (c), Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman (wk), Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Match 24

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground

Date and Time (IST): 26th May, 11:00 PM

Pitch report

We can expect a sporting wicket at the Arnos Vale Ground with both batsmen and bowlers getting equal assistance. 80-100 is the first innings par score, with batting first teams having an impressive win record on this surface.

The pacers will get enough assistance in the powerplay overs. However, the spinners might make an impact in the middle overs.

Vincy T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DVE vs LSH)

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Salvan Brown, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Benniton Stapleton, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams

Captain: Shammon Hooper Vice-captain: Dillon Douglas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lindon James, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Camano Cain, Shammon Hooper, Benniton Stapleton, Deron Greaves, Ojay Matthews, Othneil Lewis, Luke Wilson, Sealron Williams

Captain: Desron Maloney Vice-captain: Sealron Williams