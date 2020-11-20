DVE vs LSH Vincy Premier League T10 Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Match – November 20th, 2020

In the 26th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2020 tournament, La Soufriere Hikers take on Dark View Explorers.

La Soufriere Hikers have had a mixed campaign in the Vincy Premier League T10 2020 tournament so far. They have won three and lost four of their eight games in the tournament. With seven points in their kitty, they find themselves occupying the fourth spot in the points table. Salvan Browne has been the highest scorer for the side, with 279 runs.

The Hikers' opponents, Dark View Explorers, have won as many games as they’ve lost in their opening eight matches in the Vincy Premier League T10 2020 tournament. They are third in the standings, with eight points to their name.

Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (Marquee), Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne, Jaheil Walters, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, O’J Matthews, Jade Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Sealron Williaams.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney (Marquee), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough.

Predicted Playing-11

Dark View Explorers

Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James (C), Dean Browne, Drumo Toney, Denson Hoyte, Jade Mathews, Jaheil Walters (WK), Wesrick Strough, Sealron Williaams

La Soufriere Hikers

Salvan Browne (WK), Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney (C), Othneil Lewis, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Kemron Strough, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Tilron Harry.

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Date: 20th November, 2020

Time: 10:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The Arnos Vale Sporting Complex was also used for the Vincy T10 League held a few months ago. Given that T10 is the shortest format of the sport, the pitch is curated for explosive cricket. The track is flat and tends to assist the batsmen. Bowlers will have a tough time finding their footing on this pitch, as 100+ scores are a norm on this ground, something that could continue in this game too.

DVE vs LSH Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Vincy Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lindon James, Miles Bascombe, Desron Maloney, Denson Hoyte, Dillon Douglas, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Kavem Hodge, Sealron Williaams, Othneil Lewis, Benniton Stapleton.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-Captain: Deron Greaves.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Salvan Brown, Miles Bascombe, Desron Maloney, Denson Hoyte, Dillon Douglas, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Jahiel Waltersa, Sealron Williaams, Othneil Lewis, Shaquille Browne.

Captain: Miles Bascombe. Vice-Captain: Desron Maloney.