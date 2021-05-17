DVE vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 17th, 2021

Match six of the Vincy Premier League T10 will see the Dark View Explorers take on the Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Monday.

The Dark View Explorers began their Vincy Premier League T10 campaign with a stunning win over the Botanical Garden Rangers as they defended a modest total of 83. Led by inspirational captain Lindon James, the Explorers will look to extend their unbeaten start today. Although their batsmen did look a touch complacent in their first encounter, the Explorers have momentum on their side.

However, their opponents, the Salt Pond Breakers, are perhaps the hot favorites heading into the Vincy Premier League T10. With Sunil Ambris' international experience to fall back on, the Breakers will be eyeing their second win in the competition after a strong showing in their first Vincy Premier League T10 game against the Grenadines Divers.

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Kody Horne, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

Salt Pond Breakers

Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant

Predicted Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers

Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Lindon James, Rayan Williams, Kody Horne, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williaams and Luke Wilson

Salt Pond Breakers

Oziko Williams, Seon Sween, Andrew Thomas, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Tijorn Pope, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood and Jevon Samuel

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Match 6

Date & Time: 17th May 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is on the slower side, with the bowlers getting ample help off the surface. While the new-ball bowlers should get some swing early on, the spinners will have a major say in the middle overs. The batsmen will need to play out the first few balls before going big, with wickets in hand being crucial. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 90-100 being a competitive total at the venue.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DVE vs SPB)

DVE vs SPB Dream11 Tips - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, S Sween, T Pope, R Pierre, R Walker, S Ambris, D Browne, D Greaves, S Williaams, J Layne and J Samuel

Captain: S Ambris. Vice-captain: D Greaves

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, S Sween, D Toney, R Pierre, R Walker, S Ambris, D Browne, D Greaves, S Williaams, J Layne and L Wilson

Captain: S Ambris. Vice-captain: J Layne