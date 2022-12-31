DWR-W vs SJS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 18

Dhalai Warriors Women (DWR-W) will take on Sepahijala Stars Women (SJS-W) in the 18th game at the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Saturday at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the DWR-W vs SJS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

The Warriors have won two of their last four games, while Sepahijala Stars have won two of their five. Sepahijala Stars will look to win the game, but Dhalai Warriors are a better team and expected to prevai.

DWR-W vs SJS-W Match Details

Match 18 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on December 31 at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar at 12:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DWR-W vs SJS-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: December 31, 2022; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan, Melaghar

Pitch Report

The Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan of Melaghar has a well-balanced pitch, conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game played here between United North Riders and West Tripura Strikers saw 253 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

DWR-W vs SJS-W Form Guide

DWR-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

SJS-W - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

DWR-W vs SJS-W Probable Playing XIs

DWR-W

No major injury update

Priyanka Acharjee (C), Ambika Debnath, Debjani Deb (wk), Debadrita Deb, Dipika Paul, Sweety Sinha, Rojhina Akhtar, Anima Murasingh, Jhulan Majumder, Rebika Noatia, Sayantika Nama Das

SJS-W

No major injury update

Supriya Das (wk), Ashmita Nath, Nikita Debnath, Shilpi Debnath, Suravi Roy ©, Zusmin Kar, Paromita Chakraborty, Shyantika Ghosh, Ananya Debnath, Ruma Das, Mandira Debnath

DWR-W vs SJS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Das

Das, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Deb is another good pick.

Batters

S Roy

A Debnath and Roy are the two best batter picks. D Paul is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well.

All-rounders

S Sinha

Sinha and N Debnath are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Debnath is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Acharjee

The top bowler picks are A Patari and P Acharjee. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expect to bowl at the death. R Das is another good pick.

DWR-W vs SJS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sinha

Sinha is one of the best players for Dhalai Warriors. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has scored ten runs and taken nine wickets in the last four games.

P Acharjee

Acharjee is one of the best players for Dhalai Warriors. She bats in the middle order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scored 90 runs and taken seven wickets in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for DWR-W vs SJS-W, Match 18

S Roy

S Sinha

P Acharjee

N Debnath

S Das

Dhalai Warriors Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dhalai Warriors Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Das

Batters: S Roy, D Paul, A Debnath

All-rounders: S Sinha, A Debnath, A Nath, N Debnath

Bowlers: R Das, P Acharjee, A Patari

Dhalai Warriors Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Das

Batters: S Roy, Z Kar, S Debnath

All-rounders: S Sinha, A Debnath, A Nath, N Debnath

Bowlers: R Das, P Acharjee, A Murasingh

