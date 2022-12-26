DWR-W vs SJS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 7

Dhalai Warriors Women (DWR-W) will take on Sepahijala Stars Women (SJS-W) in the seventh game of the Tripura Women's T20 on Monday at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar. Ahead of the g, amehere's everything you must know about the DWR-W vs SJS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.
The Warriors have won one of their last two games, while the Stars have lost their last two. The Stars will look to win the game, but the Warriors are a better team and expected to prevail.
DWR-W vs SJS-W Match Details
Match seven of the Tripura Women's T20 will be played on December 26 at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar at 8:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: DWR-W vs SJS-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 7
Date and Time: December 26, 2022; 8:30 am IST
Venue: Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan, Melaghar
Pitch Report
The Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan of Melaghar has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between Dhalai Warriors and United South Blasters saw 241 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.
DWR-W vs SJS-W Form Guide
DWR-W - L W
SJS-W - L L
DWR-W vs SJS-W Probable Playing XIs
DWR-W
No major injury update
Debadrita Deb, Dipika Paul, Gangoti Tripura, Aditi Ghosh, Ambika Debnath, Priyanka Acharjee, Rojhina Akhtar, Sweety Sinha, Debjani Deb (wk), Anima Murasingh, Jhulan Majumder
SJS-W
No major injury update
Khasirong Reang, Ananya Debnath, Suravi Roy, Supriya Das (wk), Nikita Debnath, Soma Paul, Ashmita Nath, Debashreeya Choudhury, Bijoya Ghosh, Ruma Das, and Mandira Debnath
DWR-W vs SJS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
S Das
Das, who has well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Deb is another good pick.
Batters
A Debnath
Debnath and S Roy are the two best batter picks. D Paul is another good pick . They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.
All-rounders
A Debnath
Debnath and N Debnath are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Sinha is another good pick.
Bowlers
P Acharjee
The top bowler picks are A Murasingh and P Acharjee. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. R Das is another good pick.
DWR-W vs SJS-W match captain and vice-captain choices
S Sinha
Sinha is one of the best players for the Warriors. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has taken four wickets in the last two games.
P Acharjee
Acharjee is one of the best players for the Warriors. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scored 48 runs and taken four wickets in the last two game.
Five Must-Picks for DWR-W vs SJS-W, Match 7
S Sinha
P Acharjee
A Debnath
A Murasingh
Ambika Debnath
Dhalai Warriors Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Dhalai Warriors Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: S Das, D Deb
Batters: S Roy, D Paul, A Debnath
All-rounders: S Sinha, A Debnath, N Debnath
Bowlers: R Das, P Acharjee, A Murasingh
Dhalai Warriors Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: S Das, D Deb
Batters: S Roy, D Paul, S Debnath
All-rounders: S Sinha, A Debnath
Bowlers: R Das, P Acharjee, A Murasingh, J Majumder
Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News