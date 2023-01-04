DWR-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 26

Dhalai Warriors Women (DWR-W) will take on United North Riders Women (UNR-W) in match 26 at the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Wednesday at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the DWR-W vs UNR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

The Dhalai Warriors have won only two of their last seven games, while United North Riders have won six of their last eight. Dhalai Warriors will look to win the game, but United North Riders are a better team and expected to prevail.

DWR-W vs UNR-W Match Details

Match 26 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on January 4 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DWR-W vs UNR-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: January 4, 2023; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri

Pitch Report

The Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

The last game here between Sepahijala Stars and United South Blasters saw 203 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

DWR-W vs UNR-W Form Guide

DWR-W - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

UNR-W - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

DWR-W vs UNR-W Probable Playing XIs

DWR-W

No major injury update

Priyanka Acharjee (c), Ambika Debnath, Debjani Deb (wk), Debadrita Deb, Dipika Paul, Sweety Sinha, Rojhina Akhtar, Anima Murasingh, Jhulan Majumder, Rebika Noatia, Sayantika Nama Das

UNR-W

No major injury update

Shiuli Chakraborty (C), Puja Das, Puja Paul, Priya Sutradhar, Priya Tripura, Sebika Das, Rupali Das (wk), Juyel Bhowal, Nibedita Das, Mamita Noatia, Aditi Das

DWR-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Deb

Deb, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. R Das is another good pick.

Batters

P Sutradhar

Sutradhar and P Paul are the two best batter picks. D Paul is another good pic. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

S Chakraborty

S Sinha and Chakraborty are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Debnath is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Acharjee

The top bowler picks are P Acharjee and J Bhowal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Murasingh is another good pick.

DWR-W vs UNR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Acharjee

Acharjee is one of the best players for Dhalai Warriors. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks and has earned 589 points in the last seven games.

S Chakraborty

Chakraborty is one of the best players for United North Riders. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 849 points in the last eight games.

Five Must-Picks for DWR-W vs UNR-W, Match 26

P Acharjee

S Sinha

S Chakraborty

A Debnath

P Das

Dhalai Warriors Women vs United North Riders Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dhalai Warriors Women vs United North Riders Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Deb

Batters: P Sutradhar, P Paul, D Deb

All-rounders: S Chakraborty, S Sinha, A Debnath, P Das

Bowlers: P Acharjee, A Murasingh, J Bhowal

Dhalai Warriors Women vs United North Riders Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Deb

Batters: P Sutradhar, P Paul, D Paul

All-rounders: S Chakraborty, S Sinha, A Debnath, P Das

Bowlers: P Acharjee, J Majumder, J Bhowal

