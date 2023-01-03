DWR-W vs USB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 24

Dhalai Warriors (DWR-W) will take on United South Blasters (USB-W) in match 24 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Tuesday at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the DWR-W vs USB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, best player picks and pitch report.

The Warriors have won two of their last six ganes, while the South Blasters are winless in seven. United South Blasters will look to win the game, but the Dhalai Warriors are a relatively better team and should prevail.

DWR-W vs USB-W Match Details

Match 24 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on January 3 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri at 12:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DWR-W vs USB-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: January 3, 2022; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri

Pitch Report

The Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between Sepahijala Stars and West Tripura Strikers saw 214 runs scored for the loss of seven wickets.

DWR-W vs USB-W Form Guide

DWR-W - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

USB-W - Won 0 of their last 7 matches

DWR-W vs USB-W Probable Playing XIs

DWR-W

No major injury update

Priyanka Acharjee (C), Ambika Debnath, Debjani Deb (wk), Debadrita Deb, Dipika Paul, Sweety Sinha, Rojhina Akhtar, Anima Murasingh, Jhulan Majumder, Rebika Noatia, Sayantika Nama Das

USB-W

No major injury update

Anamika Das (wk), Indrarani Jamatia, Bhumika Nayek (c), Asmika Murasingh, Pushpa Jamatia, Amrita Das, Pinki Paul, Ambesha Das, Bijali Das, Antarani Noatia, Mitashree Debnath

DWR-W vs USB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Das

A Das, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bat sin the top order and can earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Deb is another good pick.

Batters

I Jamatia

D Deb and Jamatia are the two best batsmen picks C Mog is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

S Sinha

S Sinha and P Saha are the best all-rounder picks, as theyl bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Das is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Acharjee

The top bowler picks are M Debnath and P Acharjee. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. B Das is another good pick.

DWR-W vs USB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sinha

Sinha is one of the best players for the Warriors. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks and has earned 401 points in the last six games.

P Acharjee

Acharjee is one of the best picks, as she bats in the middle order and also complete sher quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 574 points in the last six games.

Five Must-Picks for DWR-W vs USB-W, Match 24

S Sinha

P Acharjee

M Debnath

P Saha

I Jamatia

Dhalai Warriors Women vs United South Blasters Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dhalai Warriors Women vs United South Blasters Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Deb

Batters: D Deb, I Jamatia, C Mog

All-rounders: S Sinha, A Debnath, P Saha, A Das

Bowlers: B Das, P Acharjee, M Debnath

Dhalai Warriors Women vs United South Blasters Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Deb

Batters: P Jamatia, I Jamatia, C Mog

All-rounders: S Sinha, A Debnath, P Saha, A Das

Bowlers: T Das, P Acharjee, M Debnath

