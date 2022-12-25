DWR-W vs USB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 6

Dhalai Warriors Women (DWR-W) will take on United South Blasters Women (USB-W) in the sixth game of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Sunday at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the DWR-W vs USB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIS, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams have had a poor start to the season. The Warriors lost their first game to West Tripura Strikers by 56 runs, while the Blasters lost their opener to United North Riders by 57 runs.

The Warriors will look to win the game, but the Blasters are a better team and expected to prevail.

DWR-W vs USB-W Match Details

Match six of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on December 25 at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar at 12:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DWR-W vs USB-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: December 25, 2022; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan, Melaghar

Pitch Report

The Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan of Melaghar has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between West Tripura Strikers and Sepahijala Stars saw 241 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

DWR-W vs USB-W Form Guide

DWR-W - L

USB-W - L

DWR-W vs USB-W Probable Playing XIs

DWR-W

No major injury updates

Debadrita Deb, Dipika Paul, Gangoti Tripura, Aditi Ghosh, Ambika Debnath, Priyanka Acharjee, Rojhina Akhtar, Sweety Sinha, Debjani Deb (wk), Anima Murasingh, Jhulan Majumder

USB-W

No major injury updates

Bhumika Nayek, Chandau Mog, Indra Jamatia (c), Pushpa Jamatia, Priyanka Saha, Anamika Das (wk), Antarani Noatia, Bijali Das, Binalaxmi Tripura, Mitashree Debnath, Snigdha Das

DWR-W vs USB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Das

Das, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Deb is another good pick.

Batters

G Tripura

Tripura and I Jamitia are the two best batter picks. D Paul is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

S Sinha

A Debnath and Sinha are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Saha is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Acharjee

The top bowler picks are A Noatia and P Acharjee. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. S Das is another good pick.

DWR-W vs USB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sinha

Sinha is one of the best players for the Dhalai Warriors. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks and took two wickets in the last game.

P Acharjee

Acharjee is one of the best players for the Warriors. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She scored 12 runs and took two wickets in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for DWR-W vs USB-W, Match 6

S Sinha

P Acharjee

G Tripura

A Debnath

S Das

Dhalai Warriors Women vs United South Blasters Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dhalai Warriors Women vs United South Blasters Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Das

Batters: I Jamatia, D Paul, G Tripura

All-rounders: S Sinha, A Debnath, P Saha

Bowlers: S Das, P Acharjee, B Das, A Noatia

Dhalai Warriors Women vs United South Blasters Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Das

Batters: I Jamatia, D Deb, G Tripura

All-rounders: S Sinha, A Debnath

Bowlers: S Das, P Acharjee, B Das, A Noatia, A Murasingh

