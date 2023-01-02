DWR-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 21

Dhalai Warriors Women (DWR-W) will take on the Western Tripura Titans Women (WTT-W) in match 21 at the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Monday at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the DWR-W vs WTT-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Dhalai Warriors Women have won two of their last five matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. West Tripura Titans Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches in the tournament.

Dhalai Warriors Women will try their best to win the match, but West Tripura Titans Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

DWR-W vs WTT-W Match Details

Match 21 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on January 2 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DWR-W vs WTT-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: January 2, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri

Pitch Report

The Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between the West Tripura Strikers Women and United South Blasters Women, where a total of 210 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

DWR-W vs WTT-W Form Guide

DWR-W - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

WTT-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

DWR-W vs WTT-W Probable Playing XI

DWR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Priyanka Acharjee (c), Ambika Debnath, Debjani Deb (wk), Debadrita Deb, Dipika Paul, Sweety Sinha, Rojhina Akhtar, Anima Murasingh, Jhulan Majumder, Rebika Noatia, Sayantika Nama Das

WTT-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Megha Sarka (wk), Sulakshana Roy, Nikita Sarkar, Rizu Saha, Moumita Deb, Tanushree Saha, Krittika Karmakar, Mampi Debnath, Anubha Paul, Minati Biswas (c), and Tanusree Sarkar

DWR-W vs WTT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Deb

D Deb, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. M Sarkar is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Roy

N Sarkar and S Roy are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Saha is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

S Sinha

S Sinha and M Debnath are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Debnath is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

P Acharjee

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Acharjee and T Saha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Deb is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DWR-W vs WTT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Acharjee

P Acharjee is one of the best players in the Dhalai Warriors Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 527 points in the last five matches.

S Roy

S Roy is one of the best picks in West Tripura Titans Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 391 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for DWR-W vs WTT-W, Match 21

P Acharjee

S Sinha

S Roy

R Saha

M Debnath

Dhalai Warriors Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dhalai Warriors Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Deb

Batters: S Roy, N Sarkar, R Saha

All-rounders: M Debnath, S Sinha, A Debnath

Bowlers: P Acharjee, T Saha, M Deb, J Majumder

Dhalai Warriors Women vs West Tripura Titans Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Deb, M Sarkar

Batters: S Roy, N Sarkar, R Saha

All-rounders: M Debnath, S Sinha, A Debnath

Bowlers: P Acharjee, T Saha, J Majumder

Poll : 0 votes