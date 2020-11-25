DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s National Triangular T20 Match – November 26th, 2020

The PCB Dynamites will square off against the PCB Blasters in the fourth match of the Women’s National Triangular T20 tournament.

The Dynamites started their campaign on a good note with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over PCB Blasters. The last two games have not gone in favor of any of the teams as rain forced them to split points. Both sides will be looking for a chance to play on Thursday and grab those two points.

Considering the previous result, PCB Dynamites go into this clash as favorites, while the Blasters will be looking to give their opponent a run for their money.

Squads to choose from

Dynamites Women

Rameen Shamim (c), Aima Saleem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Subhana Tariq, Masooma Zehra Fatima, and Umme Hani.

Blasters Women

Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Huraina Sajjad, Aliya Riaz (c), Hafsa Amjad, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Maham Tariq, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan, Anoosha Nasir, Khadija Chishty, Noreen Yaqoob.

Predicted Playing 11

Dynamites Women

Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Hafsa Khalid, Najiha Alvi, Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, and Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima.

Blasters Women

Javeria Khan, Hafsa Amjad, Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Sidra Nawaz, Huraina Sajjad, Javeria Rauf, Sidra Ameen, Anam Amin, Maham Tariq and Natalia Pervaiz.

Match Details

Match: PCB Dynamites Women vs PCB Challengers Women

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date and time: 26th November 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track in Rawalpindi has assisted the batsmen over the last few years. The batsmen will be looking to score and pile up a massive total on the board, while dew might play a major factor during the game. With the last two games washed out, we can expect rain to interrupt this game too.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Najiha Alvi, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Maham Tariq, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, and Anam Amin.

Captain: Ayesha Zafar Vice-captain: Aliya Riaz

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sidra Nawaz, Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Hafsa Amjad, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Maham Tariq, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, and Nashra Sandhu.

Captain: Javeria Rauf Vice-captain: Hafsa Amjad