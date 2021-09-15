DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup, Match 8

PCB Dynamites will face PCB Blasters in the eighth match of the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

PCB Dynamites sit at the bottom of the points table with three losses from as many matches. They lost their last game against the PCB Strikers by 65 runs. PCB Blasters, on the other hand, are second in the points table with two wins from their three matches. They lost their previous match against PCB Challengers by six wickets.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DYA-W XI

Muneeba Ali (C), Soha Fatima (WK), Syeda Insharah Asad, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Hafeez, Sadaf Shams, Nashra Snadhu, Humna Bilal, Maham Tariq, Ghulam Fatima.

BLA-W XI

Arijah Haseeb, Ayesha Javed, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Noren Yaqoob, Nida Dar (C), Omaima Sohail, Shawal Zulfiqar, Fatima Sana, Syeda-Aroob Shah, Saima Malik.

Match Details

DYA-W vs BLA-W, Match 8, Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 13th September 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium has been a decent surface for the batters, with several high-scoring encounters taking place at the venue. However, there is also some help available for the pacers and spinners. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have won the teams batting first.

Today’s DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sidra Nawaz: Nawaz has scored 58 runs in three matches. She is a quality player who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Batters

Muneeba Ali: Ali is a reliable and skillful batter from the Dynamites. She has scored 154 runs in three Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup matches so far this season.

Nahida Khan: Khan has smashed 151 runs in three matches. She is an explosive batter who can help you fetch healthy fantasy points if she gets going.

All-rounders

Aliya Riaz: Riaz has been the best all-rounder for PCB Dynamites. She has scored 176 runs in three matches.

Nida Dar: Dar has scored 45 runs and scalped seven wickets in three Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup matches. She is a no-brainer captaincy choice for this game.

Bowlers

Maham Tariq: Tariq has performed exceptionally well in the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup so far. She has picked up five wickets while scoring 45 runs in three games.

Saima Malik: Malik has scalped two wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 3.12. She can be a good budget pick for this Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup game.

Top 5 best players to pick in DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar (BLA-W) - 353 points

Maham Tariq (DYA-W) - 229 points

Aliya Riaz (DYA-W) - 221 points

Ghulam Fatima (DYA-W) - 193 points

Nahida Khan (BLA-W) - 184 points

Important Stats for DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar: 51 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 72.86 and ER - 2.19

Maham Tariq: 45 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 142.85 and ER - 5.10

Aliya Riaz: 176 runs and in 3 matches; SR - 85.40

Ghulam Fatima: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 3.59

Nahida Khan: 151 runs in 3 matches; SR - 59.03

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup)

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sidra Nawaz, Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Noren Yaqoob, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shams, Maham Tariq, Ghulam Fatima, Saima Malik.

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-captain: Aliya Riaz.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sidra Nawaz, Nahida Khan, Noren Yaqoob, Kainat Hafeez, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Maham Tariq, Ghulam Fatima, Fatima Sana.

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-captain: Nahida Khan.

