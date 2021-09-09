DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's One-Day Cup, Match 1

PCB Dynamites will go up against PCB Blasters in the season opener of the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup 2021.

Both sides boast several international players in their ranks and will eye a winning start to their campaign. With this being the first game of the competition, one can expect the teams to give it their all for two full points.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DYA-W

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (captain), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Zahra, Ghulam Fatima, Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sundhu, Rida Aslam, Sadaf Shamas, Soha Fatima (wicketkeeper).

BLA-W

Sidra Nawaz (captain and wicketkeeper), Aisha Javed, Arijah Haseeb, Fatima Sana Khan, Gull Firoza, Nida Rashid, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik and Syeda Aroob Shah

Match Details

DYA-W vs BLA-W, Match 1

Date and Time: 9th September 2021, 10:30 AM

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is a happy hunting ground for batters, considering that teams chasing have tasted a great amount of success at this venue. Spinners have performed well during the first essay of the match and have outplayed the pacers, which would tempt captains to bowl first.

Today’s DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper:

Sidra Nawaz is Pakistan's first-choice wicketkeeper over the last few years. Besides being good with the bat, she has been excellent behind the stumps. Sidra has amassed 174 runs from 28 innings thus far.

Batter:

With 604 runs from 52 innings in the Women's T20I, Nahida Khan is among the best batters Pakistan has ever produced till date. Expect her to score in bulk this season as well.

All-rounder:

Nida Dar is a top pick for your Dream11 team. She can fetch you points with both bat & ball. Nida has been amongst the runs and wickets for Pakistan since her debut in 2010.

Nida has scored 1207 runs and picked up 103 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Bowler:

With 23 wickets to her name, Nashra Sandhu is a top pick for your side as she is expected to pick up a few wickets.

Top 3 best players to pick in DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 prediction team

Sidra Nawaz (BLA-W)

Nida Dar (BLA-W)

Aliya Riaz (DYA-W)

Important Stats for DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar: 1207 runs & 103 wickets

Nahida Khan: 604 runs

Aliya Riaz: 544 runs & 17 wickets

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1 for DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sidra Nawaz, Mubeena Ali, Nahida Khan, Aisha Javed, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Hafeez, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza.

Captain: Nida Dar, Vice-Captain: Aliya Riaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2 for DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Soha Fatima, Mubeena Ali, Nahida Khan, Aisha Javed, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima.

Also Read

Captain: Nahida Khan, Vice-Captain: Fatima Sana

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee