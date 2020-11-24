DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s National Triangular T20 Match – November 25th, 2020

The PCB Dynamites will square off against the PCB Challengers in the third match of the Women’s National Triangular T20 tournament.

In the opening game of the inaugural edition of the tournament, The Blasters failed to make good use of the track which favours the batters. They posted a below-par total of 137, which turned out to be an easy score for the Dynamites to chase. The Rameen Shamim led-side won the game with seven wickets and five balls to spare.

The PCB Challengers, on the other hand, had to split points with the PCB Blasters as rain played spoilsport when the two sides met a couple of days ago. The Dynamites will be looking to continue their impressive run in the league while the Challengers will be hoping that rain doesn't disrupt their match once again.

DYA-W vs CHA-W: Squads to choose from

Dynamites Women

Rameen Shamim (c), Aima Saleem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Subhana Tariq, Masooma Zehra Fatima and Umme Hani.

Challengers Women

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Saima Malik, Waheeda Akhter.

DYA-W vs CHA-W: Predicted XI

Dynamites Women

Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Hafsa Khalid, Najiha Alvi, Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima.

Challengers Women

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir.

DYA-W vs CHA-W: Match details

Match: PCB Dynamites Women vs PCB Challengers Women

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date and time: 25th November 2020, 1:00 PM IST

DYA-W vs CHA-W: Pitch report

The pitch in Rawalpindi seems to favour the batters and fans can expect a high scoring game at the venue. The teams will be looking to score a minimum of 150 runs, which is considered to be an average score on this track. With weather reports forecasting heavy rains on Wednesday, we might not see a full game.

DYA-W vs CHA-W: Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream 11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Najiha Alvi, Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim and Fatima Sana.

Captain: Ayesha Zafar Vice-captain: Bismah Maroof

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asma Amin, Kainat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim and Waheeda Akhtar.

Captain: Kainat Imtiaz Vice-captain: Nida Dar