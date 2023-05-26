DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women's One Day, Match 4

The fourth match of the Pakistan Women's One Day Cup will see the PCB Dynamites (DYA-W) square off against the PCB Challengers (PCB Challengers) at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The PCB Dynamites have played two matches in the tournament winning one of them. The other match ended with no result. They are currently at the top spot in the points table and will look to maintain their position with a win in this match.

The PCB Challengers lost their first match and are currently at the bottom of the table. They will look to win this match and get their campaign back on track.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Match Details

The eighth game of the Pakistan Women's ODI Cup will be played on May 27 at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi. The match will commence at 9.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DYA-W vs CHA-W, Match 4, Pakistan Women's ODI Cup

Date and Time: May 27, 2023, Saturday; 9.30 am IST.

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing XIs

DYA-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DYA-W Probable Playing XI

S Nawaz, B Maroof, S Ameen, A Riaz, S Chishti, F Shahid, N Sandhu, G Fatima, W Akhtar, R Shamim, and M Manzoor.

CHA-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CHA-W Probable Playing XI

F Mehmood, Javeria Khan, O Sohail, J Rauf, H Sajjad, N Yaqoob, K Hafeez, A Kainaat, S Malik, S Iqbal, and M Tariq.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Nawaz

S Nawaz is an attacking batter at the top of the order. She can score runs at a good rate and that makes her a great pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter

Sidra Ameen

Sidra Ameen is an attacking top-order batter. Ameen will have the edge above batters as she might give more fantasy points because of the boundaries she will hit.

All-rounder

Aliya Riaz

Aliya Riaz looked in great bowling form in the last match. She can also contribute with the bat if needed. She will be a brilliant pick for the match.

Bowler

G Fatima

Ghulam Fatima was in brilliant bowling form in the last match. She looked lethal in the initial stages as well as in the death overs. Fatima will be the best bowler pick for the match.

DYA-W vs CHA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ghulam Fatima

Ghulam Fatima hit great wicket-taking form in the last match. She proved effective for her team with both the new and the old ball. Fatima will be a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Aliya Riaz

Aliya Riaz has been effective with the ball in the last match. She can also be very effective with the bat if the situation arises. Riyaz will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for DYA-W vs CHA-W, Match 4

Sidra Nawaz

Sidra Ameen

N Yaqoob

Aliya Riaz

Ghulam Fatima

DYA-W vs CHA-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex will be good for batting. As the game progresses, we can expect the spinners to have an impact but mostly it will be a high-scoring game. Top-order batters and all-rounders will be the best choices for the match.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

DYA-W vs CHA-W vs NOD Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: S Nawaz

Batters: J Khan, Bismah Maroof, S Ameen, N Yaqoob

All-rounders: Aliya Riaz (c), S Chisthi, A Kainaat

Bowlers: G Fatima (vc), W Akhtar, R Shamim

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team

DYA-W vs CHA-W vs NOD Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: S Nawaz

Batters: J Khan (c), Bismah Maroof (vc), S Ameen, N Yaqoob

All-rounders: Aliya Riaz, S Chisthi, A Kainaat

Bowlers: G Fatima, W Akhtar, R Shamim

