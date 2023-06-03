DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women's One Day, Match 7

The seventh match of the Pakistan Women's One Day Cup will see the PCB Dynamites (DYA-W) square off against the PCB Challengers (PCB Challengers) at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Sunday, June 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The PCB Dynamites have played four matches in the tournament so far. They have managed to win three of them and are currently at the top spot in the points table.

The PCB Challengers, on the other hand, have won two and lost two of their four matches. They are in the second spot and will try to win this match in order to keep their hope of topping the table alive.

The two teams have already met twice in the tournament with each team winning once. In the last match, between the two teams, the PCB Challengers emerged victorious in low scoring match by seven runs.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Match Details

The seventh game of the Pakistan Women's ODI Cup will be played on June 4 at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi. The match will commence at 9.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DYA-W vs CHA-W, Match 7, Pakistan Women's ODI Cup

Date and Time: June 4, 2023, Sunday; 9.30 am IST.

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing XIs

DYA-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DYA-W Probable Playing XI

S Nawaz, B Maroof, S Ameen, A Riaz, S Chishti, F Shahid, N Sandhu, G Fatima, W Akhtar, R Shamim, and M Manzoor.

CHA-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CHA-W Probable Playing XI

F Mehmood, Javeria Khan, O Sohail, J Rauf, H Sajjad, N Yaqoob, K Hafeez, A Kainaat, S Malik, S Iqbal, and M Tariq.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Nawaz

Sidra Nawaz has not been in the greatest of forms with the bat this tournament. But she is good behind the stumps and among the options available for this match, Nawaz looks like the best pick from the wicket-keeper's section.

Batter

Sidra Ameen

Sidra Ameen has been in brilliant touch with the bat this tournament. Her ability to score boundaries makes her a very crucial pick for the match. The fact that she is in good form makes her a player you cannot drop for this match.

All-rounder

Aliya Riaz

An attacking middle-order batter and a decent bowler, Aliya Riyaz has been in good all-round form in this tournament. Her ability to pick up fantasy points in both innings of the match makes her a great choice for the match.

Bowler

Ghulam Fatima

Ghulam Fatima has done an excellent job with the ball in this tournament. She has picked up wickets for the team at crucial stages and that makes her a safe choice from the bowler's section.

DYA-W vs CHA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sidra Ameen

Sidra Ameen has been scoring runs at will in this year's Pakistan Women's One Day tournament. Her consistency with the bat makes her a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Ghulam Fatima

Ghulam Fatima has looked lethal with the ball recently. Her consistent wicket-taking form makes Fatima a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for DYA-W vs CHA-W, Match 7

Sidra Nawaz

Sidra Ameen

N Yaqoob

Aliya Riaz

Ghulam Fatima

DYA-W vs CHA-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex will be good for batting. As the game progresses, we can expect the spinners to have an impact but mostly it will be a high-scoring game. Top-order batters and all-rounders will be the best choices for the match.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: S Nawaz

Batters: J Khan, Bismah Maroof, S Ameen, N Yaqoob

All-rounders: Aliya Riaz (c), S Chisthi, A Kainaat

Bowlers: G Fatima (vc), W Akhtar, R Shamim

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

DYA-W vs CHA-W vs NOD Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: S Nawaz

Batters: J Khan (c), Bismah Maroof (vc), S Ameen, N Yaqoob

All-rounders: Aliya Riaz, S Chisthi, A Kainaat

Bowlers: G Fatima, W Akhtar, R Shamim

