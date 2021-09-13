DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup, Match 5 

PCB Dynamites will face PCB Strikers in the fifth match of the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

PCB Dynamites are currently sitting in third spot in the points table with two losses from two Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup matches. They fell to a one-run defeat in their last game against PCB Challengers. PCB Strikers, on the other hand, are currently placed at the bottom of the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup table with two losses from two matches. They lost their last match against the PCB Blasters by 47 runs.

DYA-W vs STR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

DYA-W XI

Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (C), Aliya Riaz, Soha Fatima (WK), Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Nashra Sandhu, Maham Tariq, Fatima Zahra, Sadaf Shamas, Rida Aslam.

STR-W XI

Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz (C), Natalia Pervaiz, Tuba Hassan, Asma Amin (WK), Umme Hani, Yusra Amir, Fatima Khan, Hafsa Khalid.

Match Details

DYA-W vs STR-W, Match 5, Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 13th September 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a decent surface for the batters, with several high-scoring encounters taking place at the venue. However, there is also some help available for the pacers and spinners. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have won the teams batting first.

Today’s DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Soha Fatima: Fatima has underperformed so far, scoring only 13 runs in two matches. But she is a quality player who is expected to perform well today.

Batsmen

Muneeba Ali: Ali is a reliable and skillful batter from the PCB Dynamites. She has scored 103 runs in two Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup matches at a strike rate of 76.71.

Hafsa Khalid: Khalid is a versatile player from the PCB Strikers. She hasn't contributed well with the bat so far, scoring only 16 runs. But she has been lethal on the bowling front, picking up four wickets in two matches.

All-rounders

Aliya Riaz: Riaz has been the best all-rounder for PCB Dynamites. She has scored 147 runs in two Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup matches at a strike rate of 86.65.

Kainat Imtiaz: Imtiaz has been a very reliable all-rounder for PCB Strikers. She has scored 23 runs while picking up two wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Maham Tariq: Tariq has picked up three wickets while scoring 21 runs in two matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Natalia Pervaiz: Pervaiz's ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals makes her a lock pick in your fantasy team. She has scalped two wickets and also scored 38 runs in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 prediction team

Aliya Riaz (DYA-W) - 178 points

Hafsa Khalid (STR-W) - 147 points

Natalia Pervaiz (STR-W) - 142 points

Maham Tariq (DYA-W) - 138 points

Tuba Hassan (STR-W) - 137 points

Important Stats for DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 prediction team

Aliya Riaz: 147 runs in 2 matches; SR - 86.65

Hafsa Khalid: 16 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR- 48.48 and ER - 3.60

Natalia Pervaiz: 38 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 42.08 and ER - 3.95

Maham Tariq: 21 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 5.25

Tuba Hassan: 19 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 38.07 and ER - 5.70

DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup)

DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Soha Fatima, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Imtiaz, Tuba Hassan, Maham Tariq, Ghulam Fatima, Umme Hani.

Captain: Aliya Riaz. Vice-captain: Kainat Imtiaz.

DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yusra Amir, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Rauf, Hafsa Khalid, Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Ghulam Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz.

Captain: Aliya Riaz. Vice-captain: Javeria Rauf.

Edited by Samya Majumdar