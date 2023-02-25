DYPB vs TSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for DY Patil T20 Cup, Semi Final 2

The 2nd Semi-Final match of the DY Patil T20 Cup will see DY Patil Group B (DYPB) square off against Tata Sports Club (TSC) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday, February 25.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DYPB vs TSC Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Tata Sports Club won their last match against CAG by four wickets. DY Patil Group B, on the other hand, won their last match against Jain Irrigation by 30 runs.

Tata Sports Club will give it their all to win the match, but DY Patil Group B is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DYPB vs TSC Match Details

The second Semi-Final match of the DY Patil T20 Cup will be played on February 25 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DYPB vs TSC, Match Semi Final 2

Date and Time: 23rd February 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Jain Irrigation and DY Patil Group B, where a total of 288 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

DYPB vs TSC Form Guide

DYPB - W W

TSC - W W

DYPB vs TSC Probable Playing XI

DYPB Playing XI

No injury updates

D Karthik (wk), H Tamore, S Singh, Y Dhull, C Sutar, S Mulani, A Yadav, C Jani, S Udeshi, B Singh, V Sinha

TSC Playing XI

No injury updates

A Gomel (wk), V Lavande, A Bais, A Wankhede, S Nayak, S Dhaliwal, S Thakur, A Dhumal, S Raut, A Attarwala, A Kalam Khan

DYPB vs TSC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Gomel

A Gomel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Karthik is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Dhull

S Singh and Y Dhull are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Bais played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Mulani

S Nayak and S Mulani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their overs quota. S Dhaliwal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Sinha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Sinha and A Dhumal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DYPB vs TSC match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Dhull

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose Y Dhull as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 51 runs in the last match.

S Mulani

S Mulani will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 20 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for DYPB vs TSC, Match Semi Final 2

S Mulani

Y Dhull

S Dhaliwal

V Sinha

S Nayak

DY Patil Group B vs Tata Sports Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs.

Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DY Patil Group B vs Tata Sports Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Gomel

Batters: Y Dhull, S Singh, A Bais

All-rounders: S Dhaliwal, S Mulani, S Nayak

Bowlers: B Singh, V Sinha, A Dhumal, S Raut

DY Patil Group B vs Tata Sports Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Gomel

Batters: Y Dhull, S Singh, A Bais

All-rounders: S Dhaliwal, S Mulani, S Nayak

Bowlers: B Singh, V Sinha, A Dhumal, S Raut

