EAG vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 24

The Eagles will take on the Kings in the 24th match of the Pondicherry T10 Tournament at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry on Thursday.

Eagles are having an extremely underwhelming campaign. Having played five games, they have only won twice. They are arriving into this match after losing their previous match against the Avengers by seven wickets. They are sixth in the table with four points to their account.

Meanwhile, Kings have also registered two wins while drawing two matches in the five games that they have played so far. Their previous match against Patriots ended in a tie. They are third in the table as things stand.

EAG vs KGS Probable Playing 11 Today

EAG XI

Govindaranjan AS (c), Ayyanar R (wk), Sivamurugan M, Jasvanth S, Akash P, Saie Sharan Y, Mathan M, Madan Kumar K, Abeesh T A, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Sivanth Raj

KGS XI

Thivagar G (c), Kamaleeshwaran A, Madhan Rathinam, Aravindraj Ravichandran, Satish Jangir B, Gautham Srinivas, Shishir HR, Bhupender Chauhan, Rajaram S, Muhammed Salmanul Faris(wk), Tejveer Singh

Match Details

EAG vs LIG, Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 24

Date and Time: 26th May, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: CAP Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced surface and both batters and bowlers will find purchase here. Spinners will be very important during the middle overs. Both teams would love to field first and it will be easier to bat while having a target set.

Today’s EAG vs KGS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ravichandran R has been in glorious touch with the bat in hand. He has amassed 141 runs so far at an average of 35.25.

Batters

A Kamaleeshwaran has done a great job and has led the batting unit for the Kings. He has been consistent and has scored 133 runs in the competition.

All-rounders

B Chauhan is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in fabulous form recently. He has smashed 87 runs and has also scalped six wickets so far. He should be the captaincy pick for your EAG vs KGS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Govindaraajan is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 75 runs and has also taken two wickets so far.

Bowlers

T Singh is the leader of the Kings bowling unit and has been in terrific form in the competition. He has picked up seven wickets already.

Top 5 best players to pick in EAG vs KGS Dream11 prediction team

B Chauhan (KGS) – 361 points

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS) – 252 points

A Ravichandran R (KGS) – 238 points

R Ayyanar (EAG) – 229 points

T Singh (KGS) – 227 points

Important stats for EAG vs KGS Dream11 prediction team

B Chauhan: 87 runs and 6 wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran: 133 runs

A Ravichandran R: 141 runs

R Ayyanar: 110 runs

T Singh: 7 wickets

EAG vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Today

EAG vs KGS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Raj R, R Ayyanar, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Sharan, G Thivagar, B Chauhan, A Govindaraajan, S Jasvanth, T Singh, S Jangir, T A Abeesh

Captain: B Chauhan, Vice-Captain: A Govindaraajan

EAG vs KGS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Raj R, R Ayyanar, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Sharan, G Thivagar, B Chauhan, A Govindaraajan, S Rajaram, T Singh, S Jangir, T A Abeesh

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran, Vice-Captain: T Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy