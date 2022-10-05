EAG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 30

KCA Eagles (EAG) will take on KCA Panthers (PAN) in the 30th game of the KCA President Cup T20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday (October 5). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the EAG vs PAN Dream11 prediction.

Both the Panthers and the Eagles have five wins in nine KCA T20 games. While the Panthers have won four of their last five, the Eagles have only won three of their last five.

A seven-wicket victory for the Panthers over the Eagles was recorded in the previous clash between the two teams. An exciting game is expected on Wednesday, with both teams competing for a playoff spot.

EAG vs PAN Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022

The 30th match of the KCA President Cup T20 between KCA Eagles and KCA Panthers will be played on October 5 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 01:30 pm IST.

The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAG vs PAN, 30th Match, KCA President Cup T20 2022

Date & Time: October 5, 2022; 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: FanCode

EAG vs PAN Pitch Report

The surface at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Spain looks well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Chasing is an ideal option here.

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 128

Average second innings score: 126

EAG vs PAN Probable Playing XIs today

KCA Eagles team/injury news

No major injury concerns

KCA Eagles Probable Playing XI

KM Asif, Athul Raveendran, Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, Rahul P, Rohan Nair, Arjun AK (wk), Abhiram CH, Adithya Vinod, Akhil KG, Nipun Babu

KCA Panthers team/injury news

No major injury concerns

KCA Panthers Probable Playing XI

Akhil Scaria, Akshay Chandran (c), Basil NP, Joffin Jose, Rojith Ganesh, Sanju Sanjeev, Vatsal Govind, Vishnu P Kumar, Vishnu Raj (wk), Pavan Raj, Sreenath K

Today’s EAG vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul P (220 runs in nine matches, Average: 27.50)

He has looked impressive with the bat, scoring 220 runs at an average of 27.50. He has also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a fine pick for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Sachin Baby (248 runs in eight matches, Average: 49.60)

He has been decent with the bat, scoring 248 runs at an average of 49.60 in eight games. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Akshay Chandran (141 runs & eight wickets in eight matches, Average: 35.25)

Chandran is a talented all-rounder, and his performances have been consistent. He has scalped eight wickets in as many games and scored 141 runs at an impressive average of 35.25.

Top Bowler Pick

Vaisakh Chandran (Nine wickets in nine matches, Average: 22.22)

Chandran has enjoyed success with the ball, taking nine wickets in as many games at an average of 22.22. He's another good pick in your Dream11 team.

EAG vs PAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhiram CH

He has been in fine form with the bat, ranking eighth in the run-scoring charts with 179 runs at an average of 19.88 in nine games. He could be an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Krishna Prasad

The right-arm batter has impressed with his batting, scoring 172 runs at an average of 34.40 in seven games. He was a standout performer in the previous game and is a solid choice for vice captaincy.

Five must-picks with player stats for EAG vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Joffin Jose Eight wickets in 7 games Basil NP Eight wickets in 6 games Akhil Scaria Ten wickets in 7 games Akshay Chandran 141 runs in 7 games Athul Raveendran Ten wickets in 8 games

EAG vs PAN Match Expert Tips 30th match

Athul Raveendran has scalped ten wickets and can score valuable runs in the middle order, making him another excellent captaincy option in the EAG vs PAN Dream11 fantasy team.

EAG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30th, Head-To-Head League

EAG vs PAN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Rahul P

Batters: Sachin Baby (vc), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Vinod

All-rounders: Akhil Scaria, Joffin Jose, Akshay Chandran (c), Athul Raveendran

Bowlers: Basil NP, Vaishak Chandran, KM Asif

EAG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30th, Grand League

EAG vs PAN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Rahul P

Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Vinod

All-rounders: Akhil Scaria, Joffin Jose (c), Akshay Chandran, Athul Raveendran

Bowlers: Basil NP (vc), Vaishak Chandran, KM Asif

