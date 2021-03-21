EAG vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's President's Cup T20 match - March 21st, 2021

In the 30th match of the KCA President's Cup, KCA Eagles will take on KCA Panthers at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Sunday.

The Eagles are languishing at the bottom of the President's Cup standings, with three wins in nine games. They come into this President's Cup game after a heavy defeat against Royals by 72 runs. Batting first, Royals put up 163 runs on the board before restricting the Eagles to only 91.

Meanwhile, the Panthers find themselves third in the President's Cup points table, with six wins from nine matches. They come into this game off a close defeat against Tigers. Panthers would look to return to winning ways in the President's Cup and climb to second spot in the points table.

President's Cup: Squads to choose from

KCA Eagles

Rabin Krishnan, Mohammed Azharuddeen(C & WK), Ashwin Anand, Subin S, Akhil M S, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Gireesh PG, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Abhishek Nair, Basil NP, Sreehari S Nair, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, Basil Mathew, and J Ananthakrishnan.

KCA Panthers

Sachin Mohan (c), Adhidev J, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Subin Suresh, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, A K Sanjeev, K Sagar Mohan.

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Eagles

Ashwin Anand(c), Gireesh P G, Shiv Ganesh(wk), Akhil M S, Abhishek Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Rabin Krishnan, Basil NP.

KCA Panthers

Sachin Mohan(c), Prasoon Prasad, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Monu Krishna, Ashiq Ali, KK Jiyas, Hari Krishnan D, Sachin Suresh(wk), Jose Perayil, Rohan Kunnummal.

Match Details

Match: KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers, Match 30.

Date: March 21, 2:00 PM.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

Chasing teams have won 17 of the 28 games in the ongoing President's Cup. However, the batsmen will need to work hard to post runs on this surface.

The captain winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first. The spinners are expected to dominate the middle overs, with the pacers likely to get some help up front.

EAG vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EAG vs PAN Dream11 Team KCA President's Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Suresh, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Sachin Mohan, Ashwin Anand, Rakesh KJ, Jose S Perayil, Rabin Krishna M, Sharafuddeen NM, KC Akshay, Monu Krishna.

Captain: Rakesh KJ. Vice-captain: Jose S Perayil.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin Suresh, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Sachin Mohan, Ashiq Ali, Rakesh KJ, Rabin Krishna M, Sharafuddeen NM, KC Akshay, NP Basil, KK Jiyas.

Captain: Sachin Suresh. Vice-captain: Sharafuddeen NM.