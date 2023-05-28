EAG vs PAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 37

The 37th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Eagles (EAG) squaring off against the Patriots (PAT) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Sunday, May 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EAG vs PAT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Eagles have won five of their last nine matches of the season. The Patriots, on the other hand, have won three of their last nine matches. The Patriots will give it their all to win the match, but the Eagles are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EAG vs PAT Match Details

The 37th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 28 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAG vs PAT, Match 37

Date and Time: May 28, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Eagles and Smashers, where a total of 170 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

EAG vs PAT Form Guide

EAG - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

PAT - Won 3 of their last 9 matches

EAG vs PAT Probable Playing XI

EAG Playing XI

No injury updates

Ayyanar Rajendiran (c & wk), Mathan M, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Vinay Singh, Prathapraj T, S Ram Prasath, Balasubramaniam Dhandapani, Thamizh Azhagan R, Dhinesh Kumar K, Kalaivanan S, Naarayanan KR, Madhankumar Krishnamurthy

PAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Krishna Pandey, Manigandan V, V Shashank, Jai Dagar, Arunraj R Shanmugam, Sasi Kumar-U, Jaswant Singh, V Bharath Kumar (c), Virendra Singh, Basaran-M (wk), Subramaniyan K

EAG vs PAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Pratap Singh

V Pratap Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Rajendiran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Sanjay

N Kumar and S Sanjay are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Dagar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Kumar

Subramaniyan K and S Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Krishnamurthy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Prathapraj

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Prathapraj and Mathan M. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EAG vs PAT match captain and vice-captain choices

T Prathapraj

T Prathapraj will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 444 points in the last eight matches.

S Sanjay

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Sanjay as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 414 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for EAG vs PAT, Match 37

S Sanjay

M Krishnamurthy

Subramaniyan K

T Prathapraj

J Singh

Eagles vs Patriots Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eagles vs Patriots Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Pratap singh

Batters: S Sanjay, N Kumar, D Bharath, J Dagar

All-rounders: Subramaniyan K, M Krishnamurthy, S Kumar

Bowlers: Mathan M, J Singh, T Prathapraj

Eagles vs Patriots Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Pratap singh

Batters: S Sanjay, N Kumar, J Dagar

All-rounders: Subramaniyan K, M Krishnamurthy, S Kumar, Dinesh S

Bowlers: Mathan M, J Singh, T Prathapraj

Poll : 0 votes