EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022, Match 41

The Eagles (EAG) will take on the Royals (ROY) in the 14th match of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Thursday, 2 June.

The Eagles, who have played 10 matches in the Pondicherry T10 2022 so far, have a win-loss record of 5-4, with one game ending in no-result. The Royals, meanwhile, have featured in nine fixtures, winning just twice. They have lost six times while one game ended in a tie.

EAG vs ROY Probable Playing 11 today

Eagles: R Ayyanar (c & wk), Saie Sharan Y, Sivamurugan M, Sanjay Sudhakar, P Akash, S Jasvanth, AS Govindaraajan, Magadevan Mathan, T A Abeesh, Madan Kumar, Naarayanan K R.

Royals: R Ragupathy (wk), Logesh P, R Sabari, Priyam Ashish, Aravindaraj A (c), S Sabari, Dhivagaran Chandra Sekaran, N Janarthanan, Nitesh Thakur N, P Murugan, SB Sai Chetan.

Match Details

EAG vs ROY, 41st Match, Pondicherry T10 2022

Date & Time: June 2nd 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. Although a high-scoring game may be on the cards, there could be some turn on offer for the spinners.

Today’s EAG vs ROY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ayyanar has been in top form with the bat in the Pondicherry T10 2022, having accumulated 221 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 156.74.

Batter

Logesh P, who has scored 121 runs at a strike rate of 170.42, could be backed to play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Aravindaraj A has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has picked up 13 wickets in addition to chipping in with 127 runs at a strike rate of 186.76.

S Jasvanth is yet to fire with the bat, but he has been consistent on the bowling front, taking nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.

Bowler

Naarayanan K R has played only five Pondicherry T10 2022 games, picking up eight wickets in just seven overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction Team

Aravindaraj A (ROY): 682 points

S Sabari (ROY): 475 points

R Ayyanar (EAG): 415 points

R Ragupathy (ROY): 405 points

S Jasvanth (EAG): 374 points

Important stats for EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction Team

Aravindaraj A: 127 runs & 13 wickets

R Ragupathy: 214 runs

R Ayyanar: 221 runs

S Jasvanth: 9 wickets

S Sabari: 13 wickets

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry T10 2022)

Dream11 Team for Eagles vs Royals - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ragupathy, R Ayyanar, Logesh P, Sivamurugan M, Saie Sharan Y, Aravindaraj A, S Sabari, S Jasvanth, Nitesh Thakur N, Naarayanan K R, T A Abeesh.

Captain: Aravindaraj A. Vice-captain: R Ayyanar.

Dream11 Team for Eagles vs Royals - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ragupathy, R Ayyanar, Logesh P, Sivamurugan M, P Akash, Aravindaraj A, S Sabari, S Jasvanth, SB Sai Chetan, Naarayanan K R, T A Abeesh.

Captain: R Ragupathy. Vice-captain: S Jasvanth.

