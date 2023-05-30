EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 43

The 43rd match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Eagles (EAG) square off against the Royals (ROY) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Tuesday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Eagles have won five of their last 10 matches of the season. The Royals, on the other hand, have won two of their last ten matches.

The Royals will give it their all to win the match, but the Eagles are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EAG vs ROY Match Details

The 43rd match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 30 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to commence at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAG vs ROY, Match 43

Date and Time: May 30, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this wicket. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Patriots and the Avengers, where a total of 183 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

EAG vs ROY Form Guide

EAG - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

ROY - Won 2 of their last 10 matches

EAG vs ROY Probable Playing XI

EAG Playing XI

No injury updates

Ayyanar Rajendiran (c & wk), Mathan M, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Vinay Singh, Prathapraj T, S Ram Prasath, Balasubramaniam Dhandapani, Thamizh Azhagan R, Dhinesh Kumar K, Kalaivanan S, Naarayanan KR, and Madhankumar Krishnamurthy.

ROY Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rajashekar Reddy, S Rajasekar, Abhishek Singh, V Manga Satya Sumanth, Karthigesan-S, Bharath Kumar-G (c), SG Jithu, P Surendiran (wk), Kaladi Nagur Babu, Balaji Gajula, and S Sabari.

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rajendiran

A Rajendiran is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Y is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Sanjay

Thamizhazhagan R and S Sanjay are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. J Manikandan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Krishnamurthy

N Janarthanan and M Krishnamurthy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Naarayanan KR is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Prathapraj

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Prathapraj and Mathan M. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are expected to bowl in death overs. S Sakthivel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EAG vs ROY match captain and vice-captain choices

T Prathapraj

T Prathapraj will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 532 points in the last nine matches.

M Krishnamurthy

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Sanjay your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 356 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for EAG vs ROY, Match 43

M Krishnamurthy

T Prathapraj

S Sakthivel

M Rajasekar

S Sanjay

Eagles vs Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eagles vs Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Rajendiran

Batters: S Sanjay, J Manikandan, Thamizhazhagan R

All-rounders: Naarayanan KR, M Krishnamurthy, N Janarthanan

Bowlers: Mathan M, M Rajasekar, S Sakthivel, T Prathapraj

Eagles vs Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Rajendiran

Batters: S Sanjay, J Manikandan, J S

All-rounders: Naarayanan KR, M Krishnamurthy

Bowlers: Mathan M, M Rajasekar, S Sakthivel, T Prathapraj, S Jithu

