EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 14

The KCA Eagles (EAG) will take on the KCA Royals (ROY) in the 14th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday (September 27). Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EAG vs ROY Dream11 prediction.

The KCA Eagles have had an average tournament thus far, winning two of their four games but losing two of their most recent encounters.

KCA Royals got off to a good start in the tournament, defeating KCA Panthers by six wickets in their first game. However, they then lost two straight games before defeating KCA Tuskers by eight runs in their previous game. KCA Royals now have four points in as many games and are ranked fifth in the standings.

EAG vs ROY Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022

The 14th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between the KCA Eagles and the KCA Royals will be played on September 27 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 01:30 PM IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAG vs ROY, 14th Match, KCA President Cup T20 2022

Date & Time: September 27, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: FanCode

EAG vs ROY Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is expected to favor the bowlers, with the pitch getting a slow turn as the game progresses. This will make it more difficult for batters to score runs in the second innings. Batting first would be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 128

Average 2nd-innings score: 127

EAG vs ROY Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Eagles team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Eagles Probable Playing XI

Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Krishna Prasad, Mhd Kaif (wk), Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, Rahul P, Arjun AK, Abhiram CH, Adithya Vinod, Akhil KG, KM Asif, Aswanth S Sanker, Rohan Nair, Nipun Babu.

KCA Royals team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Royals Probable Playing XI

Akhil MS, Albin Alias, Amal Ramesh, Sachin Suresh (wk), Salman Nizar (c), Sanjay Raj, Ameersha SN, Pallam Anfal, Mohit Shibu, Gokul Gopinath, Aditya Mohan, Ibnul Afthab, Anuraj J S, Vignesh Puthur, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan.

Today’s EAG vs ROY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul P (110 runs in four matches, Average: 36.66)

Rahul P will be a good pick for the wicket-keeper position and has scored 110 runs at an impressive average of 36.66 in four games.

Top Batter Pick

Sachin Baby (150 runs in four matches, Average: 75.00)

Sachin Baby has been one of the most important batters, currently ranking second on the most-runs chart with 150 runs scored at an exceptional average of 75.00 in four games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Athul Raveendran (Eight wickets in four matches, Average: 10.12)

Athul has been a standout with the ball and a bowler to watch out for. He has scalped eight wickets at an average of 10.12 in four games.

Top Bowler Pick

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (53 runs & four wickets in three matches, Average: 18.75)

Manukrishnan is an experienced bowler with plenty of local league experience. He has taken four wickets at an average of 18.75 in three matches and could be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

EAG vs ROY match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhiram CH

Abhiram CH is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game. He is currently ranked fifth on the list for most runs with 119 runs at an impressive average of 29.75, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team's captaincy.

Vaishak Chandran

Vaishak is a must-have bowling all-rounder in your fantasy team, scoring useful runs and taking five wickets at an impressive average of 14.60 in four games. That makes him a valuable addition and an excellent candidate for the vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for EAG vs ROY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Krishna Prasad 84 runs in two games Albin Alias 85 runs in four games Mohit Shibu Four wickets in three games Abhiram CH 119 runs in four games Gokul Gopinath 5 wickets in four games

EAG vs ROY match expert tips 14th match

Mohit Shibu is a fantastic bowler who has already made his mark with his bowling prowess. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 12.25 in three games, making him a player to watch out for in today's game.

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14th, Head To Head League

EAG vs ROY Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Rahul P

Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhiram CH, Sanjay Raj

All-rounders: Ameersha SN, Akhil MS, Mohit Shibu, Athul Raveendran

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vaishak Chandran, Gokul Gopinath

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14th, Grand League

EAG vs ROY Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Rahul P, Sachin Suresh

Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhiram CH, Akhil KG

All-rounders: Ameersha SN, Akhil MS, Mohit Shibu, Athul Raveendran

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vaishak Chandran, Gokul Gopinath

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far