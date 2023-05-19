EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 12

The 12th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Eagles (EAG) square off against the Royals (Roy) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Friday, May 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Eagles have played two matches in the tournament and have managed to win both of them. They are currently at number two in the points table and will be looking to strengthen their position at the top half of the table with a win in this match.

The Royals, on the other hand, have lost both of their matches and are struggling for form. They will need to win this match in order to improve their position on the points table.

EAG vs ROY Match Details

The 12th game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 19 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The match will commence at 2.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EAG vs ROY, Match 12, Siechem Pondicherry T10

Date and Time: May 19, 2023, Friday; 2.00 pm IST.

Venue: CAP 3 Ground, Pondicherry

EAG vs ROY Probable Playing XIs

EAG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

EAG Probable Playing XI

A Rajendiran, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, S Ram Prasath, Thamizhazhagan-R, S Kalaivanan, K Kannan, V Singh-I, Mathan-M, D Kumar-K, Shushruth-VS, and T Prathapraj.

ROY Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ROY Probable Playing XI

P Surendiran, R Reddy, J Manikandan, A Singh, Karthigesan-S, N Janarthan, P Hajare, Balaji-G, S Sakthivel, P Murugan, and R Yadav.

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Surendiran

Surendiran has looked in decent touch with the bat in the first two matches. He will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter

R Reddy

R Reddy has looked in good touch with the bat in the first two matches. He looked consistent and will be a good pick for the match.

All-rounder

K Kannan

K Kannan has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in the first two matches. He will be a brilliant choice from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

T Prathapraj

Prathapraj looked in decent form with the ball in the two matches. He looked to be economical while being economical and that makes him one of the best choices in the bowler category.

EAG vs ROY match captain and vice-captain choices

K Kannan

Kannan has been in good all-round form in the first two matches. He is scoring important runs for the team while also contributing with the ball. Kannan will be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

R Reddy

R Reddy has been in good form with the bat in the first two matches. His recent form makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for EAG vs ROY, Match 12

P Surendiran

R Reddy

J Manikandan

K Kannan

T Prathapraj

EAG vs ROY Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting especially in the first innings. The spinners might get a bit of help from the track as the game progresses. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can bowl a couple of overs of spin will be good picks for the match.

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: A Rajendiran, P Surendiran

Batters: R Reddy, J Manikandan, S Sanjay Sudhaakar

All-rounders: K Kannan, V Singh-I

Bowlers: S Sakthivel, D Kumar-K, M Rajsekar, T Prathapraj

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Grand League Team

