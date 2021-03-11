EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kerala T20 (President's Cup) Match - March 12th, 2021

The 14th match of the President's Cup will see the KCA Eagles take on the KCA Royals at Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Friday.

The KCA Royals have won just one of their four President's Cup game. In their previous outing, they were completely steamrolled by the KCA Tuskers. After winning the toss, the Royals were bundled out for just 107 runs, with the Tuskers easily winning the contest by nine wickets.

The KCA Eagles, who have also won just once in the President's Cup, will head into Friday's fixture on the back of a loss against the KCA Panthers. While chasing 146 for victory, the Eagles managed just 115 runs.

Squads to choose from

KCA Eagles

Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen, Gireesh PG, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, N.P. Basil, Basil Mathew

KCA Royals

Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ, Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, R Chandran, M Arun.

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Eagles

Ashwin Anand(c), Subin S(wk), Shiv Ganesh, Akhil M S, J. Ananthakrishnan, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, Asif Salam, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Rabin Krishnan

KCA Royals

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan(c), Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj(wk), Abhishek Nair, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Sreeraj J R, Harikrishnan KN, Jubin N K, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju.

Match Details

Match: KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers, Match 14

Date & Time: 12th March; 2:00 PM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The surface seems to assist both batsmen and bowlers, with pacers expected to get some swing in the initial overs.

Both teams would want to bat second after winning the toss, but any score above 150 is difficult to chase at the venue.

Kerala T20 (President's Cup) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (EAG vs ROY)

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction - President's Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, Ashwin Anand, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal, JR Sreeraj, Rakesh KJ, Rabin Krishna M, Sharafuddeen NM, KC Akshay, Manu Krishnan, Asif Salam

Captain: JR Sreeraj; Vice-captain: Ashwin Anand

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subin S, Albin Alias, Ashwin Anand, Krishna Prasad, JR Sreeraj, Rakesh KJ, Rabin Krishna M, KN Harikrishnan, Sharafuddeen NM, KC Akshay, N Jubin

Captain: KC Akshay; Vice-captain: Albin Alias