EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Kerala T20 Match - March 23rd, 2021

The final of the KCA President's Cup will see KCA Eagles locking horns with KCA Royals on Tuesday.

KCA Eagles finished second in the points table after the league phase, having won six of their 10 games. In their semi-final, they batted first and put up 165 runs on the board, courtesy of a half-century by Vishnu Raj.

In response, KCA Panthers were bowled out for just 86 runs. The Royals thus won the match by 79 runs and secured their place in the final.

KCA Eagles, on the other hand, finished fourth in the points table after the league phase, having won four of the 10 games they played. In the last semi-final, KCA Lions batted first and finished their 20 overs with a score of 131/8.

An unbeaten half-century by Akhil MS saw KCA Eagles emerge victorious as they chased down the target with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

Squads to choose from

KCA Eagles

Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Sharafudheen, Gireesh PG, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, N.P. Basil, Basil Mathew.

KCA Royals

Jafar Jamal, Kalliparambil Rojith, Sijomon Joseph (C), Manu Krishnan, KM Asif, Vishnu Raj (WK), Abhishek J Nair, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, I Shahinsha, Rahul Chandran, Febin Albert, Atul Diamond Sowri, JR Sreeraj, Abi Biju, NK Jubin, KN Harikrishnan and M Arun.

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Eagles

Rabin Krishnan, Subin S (wk), J Ananthakrishnan, Akhil M S, Gireesh PG, Sharafudheen, Ashwin Anand (c), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, KC Akshay, Basil NP.

KCA Royals

Jafar Jamal, Sijomon Joseph (C), Manu Krishnan, Vishnu Raj (WK), Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Atul Diamond Sowri, JR Sreeraj, Abi Biju, KN Harikrishnan, M Arun.

Match Details

Match: KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals, Final

Date & Time: 23rd March, 2021 at 10:00 AM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch in Alappuzha is a balanced one and has seen a fair contest between the bat and the ball. Batters have performed well in the first innings, which will tempt the captains to bat first upon winning the toss.

A score in excess of 150 is considered a par total at this venue. The pacers have found the right line and length from the first ball as there is a lot of swing and bounce on offer. The spinners will find it difficult to execute their plans at all times but will get some help from the track.

Kerala T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for EAG vs ROY

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, Krishna Prasad, Ashwin Anand, Gireesh PG, Rakesh KJ, KN Harikrishnan, Rabin Krishna M, Sharafuddeen NM, Manu Krishnan, KC Akshay, NP Basil.

Captain: Manu Krishnan Vice-Captain: KC Akshay

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Raj, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal, Gireesh PG, Rakesh KJ, Akhil MS Balan, JR Sreeraj, Sharafuddeen NM, Manu Krishnan, KC Akshay, NP Basil.

Captain: Akhil MS Balan Vice-Captain: JR Sreeraj