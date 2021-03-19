EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kodak Kerala T20 Match - Mar 20, 2021

The KCA Eagles and KCA Royals will lock horns in the 27th match of the KCA Presidents Cup T20 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Kerala on Saturday.

The KCA Royals are having a decent season so far. They have won 5 of their 9 matches and are currently placed in the third spot on the points table. The Royals will come into this match as the favorites to get a win and confirm their berth in the semi-finals.

The KCA Eagles, on the other hand, have only won 3 of their 8 matches and find themselves in fourth position on the points table. They will have to win at least one of their remaining two matches if they want to enter the semi-finals.

The last time these two teams met, the Royals had an upper hand over the Eagles.

Squads to choose from

KCA Eagles

Rabin Krishnan, Mohammed Azharuddin (C & WK), Ashwin Anand, Subin S, Akhil M S, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Gireesh PG, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Abhishek Nair, Basil NP, Sreehari S Nair, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Aditya Krishnan, Basil Mathew, and J Ananthakrishnan.

KCA Royals

Vishnu Raj (WK), Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Albin Alas, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Sreeraj J R, Sijomon Joseph (C), Shahansha, Arun M, Abhi Biju, M Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, Jafar Jamal, R Chandran, and Sijomon Joseph.

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Eagles

Rabin Krishnan, Mohammed Azharuddeen (C & WK), Ashwin Anand, Subin S, Akhil M S, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Gireesh PG, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Basil NP, Sreehari S Nair.

KCA Royals

Vishnu Raj (WK), Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Albin Alas, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Sreeraj J R, Sijomon Joseph (C), Shahansha, Arun M.

Match Details

Match: KCA Eagles vs KCA Royals, Match 27

Date: 20th March 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Kerala.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground has been more supportive of the batsmen as compared to the bowlers. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and length to survive on this kind of wicket. The teams winning the toss should look to chase.

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Ashwin Anand, Sreeraj J R, Rabin Krishnan, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sijomon Joseph, Sharafudheen.

Captain: Mohammed Azharuddeen. Vice-Captain: Karimuttathu Rakesh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Ashwin Anand, Sreeraj J R, Rabin Krishnan, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sijomon Joseph, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay.

Captain: Rabin Krishnan. Vice-Captain: Mohammed Azharuddeen.