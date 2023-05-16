EAG vs SMA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pondicherry T10 match – May 16, 2023

The EAG vs SMA Dream11 prediction match is all set to get underway as the Eagles prepare to take on Smashers in the first match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament. The game will commence on May 16 at 9:30 AM IST at CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry.

As we look ahead, here are the top three players that you can choose as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming EAG vs SMA Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Sivamurugan Murugaiyan (SMA) - 7 credits

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman from the Eagles has a fairly high rating. He has been an active contributor in the limited over Puducherry leagues for the past two years. His strike rate has been at a staggering high of around 200 and has played a handful of cameos for his side.

He achieved his best score of 39* against Panthers XI which featured five fours and two sixes. With two 20-plus scores to his name already, we recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your EAG vs SMA Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Kumar Pazhani (EAG) - 8.5 credits

The 38-year-old veteran from Eagles has a wealth of experience in playing the shorter format of the game. In an earlier Puducherry-based T20 competition, the top-order batter steered his side to a crucial victory against Tigers XI by scoring 17 (23).

With two 40-plus scores in his last five matches, Pazhani is surely our pick as a captain or vice-captain for your EAG vs SMA Dream11 prediction match

#1 Naarayanan-KR (EAG) - 9 credits

The 21-year-old youngster is a rising talent for the Eagles. He is a young promising all-rounder who has a bright future ahead of him. Known for his sporadic exploits with the bat and the ball, Naarayanan has an astounding rating of nine.

In the earlier T10 edition, the youngster picked up eight wickets in three matches at a staggering average of 7.5 Although he may be a bit on the higher side in terms of economy, his strike rate as a bowler has been nothing short of phenomenal hovering just below five.

We have not seen much of his batting exploits but with such a strong physique, the 21-year-old surely can hit it a long way. He is our top preference as an EAG vs SMA Dream11 captain or vice-captain for your side.

