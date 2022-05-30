EAG vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 34

Eagles (EAG) will take on Smashers (SMA) in the 34th match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry on Monday.

The Eagles have had a fabulous start to their campaign, winning four games and drawing one. Their previous match saw them beat Titans by seven runs. Samshers, meanwhile, are on the verge of elimination. They are seventh in the points table with eight points, while the Eagles are second in the standings.

EAG vs SMA Probable Playing XIs

EAG

Ayyanar R (c&wk), Govindaranjan AS, Akash P, Sivamurugan M, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Madan Kumar K, Saie Sharan Y, Jasvanth S, Naarayanan KR, Abeesh T A, Sathish S.

SMA

Mathavan M (c&wk), Akshay Jain S, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Rishi Raut, R Adithya Reddy, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Vishal Khokhar, Gajender Tanwar, Vijay Rajaram, Thamizh Azhagan.

Match Details

Game: EAG vs SMA, Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 34.

Date and Time: May 30, 2022; 02:00 AM IST.

Venue: CAP Siechem Ground, Pondicherry.

Pitch Report

The wicket appears to be a batting track, but the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 90 could be a par score at this venue.

Today’s EAG vs SMA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ayyanar: He's an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. He has 169 runs at an average of 24.14 in seven games and is currently the competition's fifth-highest run-getter.

Batters

Mohit Mittan: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for SMA, scoring 185 runs at an excellent average of 37 in eight games this season. He is expected to deliver an outstanding performance in this game.

All-rounders

R Adithya Reddy: He has impressed with his all-round performances in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 132 runs at an average of 26.40 and taken seven wickets at an average of 17.57 in eight games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your EAG vs SMA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Akshay Jain: He's the competition's third highest wicket-taker, with 12 wickets in eight games at an outstanding average of 10.50, making him a must-pick in this game.

Three best players to pick in EAG vs SMA Dream11 prediction team

M Mathavan (SMA) - 116 points.

M Sivamurugan (EAG) – 131 points.

Rishi Raut (SMA) – 161 points.

Key stats for EAG vs SMA Dream11 prediction team

Vijay Rajaram - Eight wickets in seven games; Bowling Average: 9.57.

Mohit Mittan – 185 runs in eight games; Batting Average: 37.00.

Abeesh T A - Six wickets in seven games; Bowling Average: 13.50.

EAG vs SMA Dream11 Prediction

EAG vs SMA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Saie Sharan-Y, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, S Jasvanth, Akshay Jain-S, Mohammed Shafeequddin, T. A Abeesh, Naarayanan-KR.

Captain: R Adithya Reddy. Vice-captain: R Ayyanar.

EAG vs SMA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Saie Sharan-Y, R Adithya Reddy, AS Govindaraajan, S Jasvanth, Akshay Jain-S, Mohammed Shafeequddin, T. A Abeesh, Naarayanan-KR.

Captain: Akshay Jain-S. Vice-captain: Mohit Mittan.

Edited by Bhargav