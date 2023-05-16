EAG vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 1

The first game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see Eagles (EAG) square off against Smashers (SMA) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Tuesday (May 16). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EAG vs SMA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament. The Smashers will give their all to win the game, but the Eagles are expected to prevail.

EAG vs SMA Match Details

The first game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 16 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 9:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EAG vs SMA, Match 1

Date and Time: May 16, 2023; 9:30 am IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

EAG vs SMA Form Guide

EAG - Will be playing their first gane

SMA - Will be playing their first game

EAG vs SMA Probable Playing XIs

EAG

No injury updates

V Govindh, Sathish S, Ram Prasath (c), Madhankumar Krishnamurthy, Akash Anand Kargave, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Manit Verma, Dhandapani Balasubramaniam, R Ayyanar (wk), Naarayanan K R, M Mathan

SMA

No injury updates

P Sunil Kumar (c), Ashok Kumar-R, Sivakumar Subramani, Harendra Balaji, Manoj R, Sivamurugan M, Arunachalam V, Harshavardhan MP, Karthikesan-R (wk), Prasanth, Rishi Raut

EAG vs SMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rajendiran

Rajendiran is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Sivamurugan is another good pick.

Batters

S Sathish

H Balaji and Sathish are the two best batter picks. K Pazhani played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

Naarayanan KR

A Anand and Naarayanan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Prasanth M is another good pick.

Bowlers

Mathan M

The top bowler picks are Mathan M and Harshith S. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Shushruth VS is another good pick.

EAG vs SMA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Jangir

Jangir bats in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him s safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

A Anand

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Anand the captain or vice-captaiin, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for EAG vs SMA, Match 1

A Anand

S Jangir

Naarayanan KR

Prasanth M

Sathish S

Eagles vs Smashers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eagles vs Smashers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Rajendiran

Batters: Sathish S, K Pazhani, H Balaji

All-rounders: Naarayanan KR, Prasanth M, A Anand, S Jangir

Bowlers: Mathan M, Harshith S, Shushruth VS

Eagles vs Smashers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Rajendiran, M Sivamurugan

Batters: Sathish S

All-rounders: Naarayanan KR, Prasanth M, A Anand, S Jangir

Bowlers: Mathan M, Harshith S, Shushruth VS, S Raju

