EAG vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 7

Eagles will take on Titans in the seventh match of the Pondicherry T10 Tournament at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry on Saturday.

Both sides have lost their respective previous matches. They now find themselves in trouble and will have to get back to winning ways soon. The two teams have to perform well here in order to bounce back in the competition.

Eagles began the tournament with an 8-wicket defeat in their first game against SMA. They are at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, Titans lost their first game of the season against the Warriors by eight wickets and are now sixth in the league standings.

EAG vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

EAG XI

R Ayyanar (wk), AS Govindaraajan (c), Sathish S, S Jasvanth, Saie Sharan-Y, Jumar Pazhani, P Akash, M Madam Kumar, Ashith Sanganakal, T A Abesh, Shushruth VS

TIT XI

Jay Pandey, Rohit D (c), Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitin Pranav V, Gurvinder Singh, George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew M, Raja Vijayi, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Tharun J, Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Match Details

EAG vs TIT, Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 7

Date and Time: May 21, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce and it could prove to be a balanced competition between bat and ball. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 120 is expected to be par here.

Today’s EAG vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ayyanar is a pretty great choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He is a reliable presence in the middle order for his side and has smashed 47 runs off 31 deliveries in the first game.

Batters

J Manikandan could prove to be a reliable pick from this category. He played a wonderful knock of 36 runs at a strike rate of 200 and will be expected to continue with the same momentum.

All-rounders

S Jasvanth is a fantastic all-rounder who has been comfortably on top of his game. He picked up a wicket in the last game and could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your EAG vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Gurvinder Singh has done well so far. He has scalped a wicket and can also prove to be decent with the bat in hand.

Top 5 best players to pick in EAG vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

R Ayyanar (EAG) – 75 points

J Manikandan (TIT) – 62 points

Gurvinder Singh (TIT) – 49 points

S Jasvanth (EAG) – 29 points

U Kumar Singh (TIT) – 27 points

Important stats for EAG vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

R Ayyanar: 47 runs

J Manikandan: 36 runs

Gurvinder Singh: 6 runs and 1 wicket

S Jasvanth: 1 wicket

U Kumar Singh: 1 wicket

EAG vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today

EAG vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, G Samuel A, J Manikandan, J Pandey, Sathish S, S Jasvanth, U Kumar Singh, A Govindaraajan, S Gurvinder Singh, A Sanganakal, T A Abeesh

Captain: S Jasvanth Vice-Captain: J Manikandan

EAG vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, J Manikandan, J Pandey, Sathish S, S Jasvanth, A Zeeshan N, U Kumar Singh, A Govindaraajan, S Gurvinder Singh, A Sanganakal, T A Abeesh

Captain: R Ayyanar Vice-Captain: S Gurvinder Singh

Edited by Ritwik Kumar