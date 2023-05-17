The fifth game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see Eagles (EAG) squaring off against Titans (TIT) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Wednesday (May 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EAG vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Eagles won their last game against Smashers by nine runs. The Titans, meanwhile, won their last game against Warriors by eight wickets. The Titans will give their all to win the game, but the Eagles are expected to prevail.

EAG vs TIT Match Details

The fifth game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 17 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 11:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EAG vs TIT, Match 5

Date and Time: May 17, 2023; 11:45 am IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last game here between Warriors and Titans saw 217 runs scored for the loss of seven wickets.

EAG vs TIT Form Guide

EAG - W

TIT - W

EAG vs TIT Probable Playing XIs

EAG

No injury update

A Rajendiran (wk), Sathish S, Kumar Pazhani, Ram Prasath, Thamizhazhagan R, Akash Anand Kargave, Manit Verma, Dhandapani Balasubramaniam, R Ayyanar (c), Karan Kannan, M Mathan

TIT

No injury update

S Manikandan, P Kalaiyamudhan, S Prabu Ruthra, Tharun J, G Sunil kumar, T Ravi Teja, R Mukesh, Megaraajan Ponnurangam, Kushal Prajapat, George Samuel A (c & wk), V Gupta

EAG vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rajendiran

Rajendiran is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. G Samuel A is another good pick.

Batters

S Manikandann

T Prathapraj and Manikandann are the best batter picks. M Beri played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

B Surendar

K Kannan and Surendar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Venkadesan is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Kumar

The top bowler picks are Mariyappan P and Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Shushruth VS is another good pick.

EAG vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

B Surendar

Surendar bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He scored 31 runs and took one wicket in the last game.

D Kumar

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Kumar the captain or vice-captian, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took two wickets in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for EAG vs TIT, Match 5

B Surendar

D Kumar

G Samuel A

K Kannan

Mariyappan P

Eagles vs Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eagles vs Titans Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Rajendiran, G Samuel A

Batters: S Manikandann, M Beri, T Prathapraj, S Sanjay

All-rounders: K Kannan, S Venkadesan, B Surendar

Bowlers: Mariyappan P, D Kumar

Eagles vs Titans Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Rajendiran, G Samuel A

Batters: S Manikandann

All-rounders: K Kannan, S Venkadesan, B Surendar

Bowlers: Mariyappan P, D Kumar, Shushruth VS, Mathan M, S Kalaivanan

