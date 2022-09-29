EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 18

KCA Eagles (EAG) will take on the KCA Tuskers (TUS) in the 18th match of the KCA President Cup T20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday (September 29). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction.
The Tuskers have had a disappointing campaign, losing all five games in a row. They are still looking for their first win of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Eagles have won three of their five games. The likes of Sachin Baby and Vaishak Chandran will be eager to perform better, though.
EAG vs TUS Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022
The 18th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between KCA Eagles and KCA Tuskers will be played on September 29 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha at 01:30 pm IST.
EAG vs TUS, 18th Match, KCA President Cup T20 2022
Date & Time: September 29, 2022; 01:30 pm IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha
Live Streaming: FanCode
EAG vs TUS Pitch Report
A high-scoring game is expected, with little support for bowlers. Pacers are likely to get swing early on, and change of pace could be beneficial.
Matches won by team batting first: 0
Matches won by team bowling first: 5
Average first innings score: 129
Average second innings score: 130
EAG vs TUS Probable Playing XIs
KCA Eagles team/injury news
No major injury concerns
KCA Eagles Probable Playing XI
KM Asif, Aswanth S Sanker, Athul Raveendran, Krishna Prasad, Mhd Kaif (wk), Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, Rahul P, Arjun AK, Abhiram CH, Adithya Vinod, Akhil KG, Nipun Babu, Fazil Fanoos, Rohan Nair
KCA Tuskers team/injury news
No major injury concerns
KCA Tuskers Probable Playing XI
Afrad Reshab P N, Rabin Krishnan, Shoun Roger, Sreehari S Nair, Varun Nayanar (wk), Vinoop Manoharan, Vishweshwar Suresh, Rohan Prem (c), Mohammed Anas, Sreerag V K, Abhishek Pratap, Aditya Krishnan, Gireesh PG, Vinil TS, Aadidev TJ
Today’s EAG vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Rahul P (147 runs in five Matches, Average: 36.75)
He has looked impressive, scoring 147 runs at an average of 36.75. He has also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a multiplier pick for this game.
Top Batter Pick
Sachin Baby (192 runs in five matches, Average: 96.00)
He has been on fire, scoring 192 runs at an average of 96.00. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Vinoop Manoharan (Nine wickets in five matches, Average: 12.55)
Manoharan is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament, and his performances have been consistent so far. He has scalped nine wickets at an average of 12.55 in five games but is yet to shine with the bat.
Top Bowler Pick
Vaisakh Chandran (Five wickets in five matches, Average: 18.00)
Chandran has enjoyed success, taking five wickets in as many games at an average of 18.00. That makes him the best pick in the EAG vs TUS Dream11 fantasy team.
EAG vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices
Athul Raveendran
He has been in fine form with the ball, ranking third in the wicket-taking charts with nine scalps at an average of 11.44 in five games. He could be an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
Shoun Roger
The right-arm batter has impressed with his attacking batting, scoring 110 runs at an average of 27.50 in five games. He can also contribute with the ball, making him an excellent choice for vice captaincy in your Dream11 team for this game.
Five must-picks with player stats for EAG vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
EAG vs TUS match expert tips 18th match
Athul Raveendran is a fabulous bowler who has made his mark with his bowling. He has picked up nine wickets at an average of 11.44 in five games, making him a player to watch out for here.
EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18th, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Rahul P
Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhiram CH, Mohammed Anas
All-rounders: Krishna Prasad, Athul Raveendran, Vinoop Manoharan, Aditya Krishnan
Bowlers: Vinil TS, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran
EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18th, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Rahul P
Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhiram CH, Shoun Roger
All-rounders: Krishna Prasad, Athul Raveendran, Vinoop Manoharan, Aditya Krishnan
Bowlers: Vinil TS, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran