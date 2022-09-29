EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 18

KCA Eagles (EAG) will take on the KCA Tuskers (TUS) in the 18th match of the KCA President Cup T20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday (September 29). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction.

The Tuskers have had a disappointing campaign, losing all five games in a row. They are still looking for their first win of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Eagles have won three of their five games. The likes of Sachin Baby and Vaishak Chandran will be eager to perform better, though.

EAG vs TUS Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022

The 18th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between KCA Eagles and KCA Tuskers will be played on September 29 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha at 01:30 pm IST.

The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAG vs TUS, 18th Match, KCA President Cup T20 2022

Date & Time: September 29, 2022; 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: FanCode

EAG vs TUS Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected, with little support for bowlers. Pacers are likely to get swing early on, and change of pace could be beneficial.

Matches won by team batting first: 0

Matches won by team bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 129

Average second innings score: 130

EAG vs TUS Probable Playing XIs

KCA Eagles team/injury news

No major injury concerns

KCA Eagles Probable Playing XI

KM Asif, Aswanth S Sanker, Athul Raveendran, Krishna Prasad, Mhd Kaif (wk), Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, Rahul P, Arjun AK, Abhiram CH, Adithya Vinod, Akhil KG, Nipun Babu, Fazil Fanoos, Rohan Nair

KCA Tuskers team/injury news

No major injury concerns

KCA Tuskers Probable Playing XI

Afrad Reshab P N, Rabin Krishnan, Shoun Roger, Sreehari S Nair, Varun Nayanar (wk), Vinoop Manoharan, Vishweshwar Suresh, Rohan Prem (c), Mohammed Anas, Sreerag V K, Abhishek Pratap, Aditya Krishnan, Gireesh PG, Vinil TS, Aadidev TJ

Today’s EAG vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul P (147 runs in five Matches, Average: 36.75)

He has looked impressive, scoring 147 runs at an average of 36.75. He has also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a multiplier pick for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Sachin Baby (192 runs in five matches, Average: 96.00)

He has been on fire, scoring 192 runs at an average of 96.00. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Vinoop Manoharan (Nine wickets in five matches, Average: 12.55)

Manoharan is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament, and his performances have been consistent so far. He has scalped nine wickets at an average of 12.55 in five games but is yet to shine with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Vaisakh Chandran (Five wickets in five matches, Average: 18.00)

Chandran has enjoyed success, taking five wickets in as many games at an average of 18.00. That makes him the best pick in the EAG vs TUS Dream11 fantasy team.

EAG vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Athul Raveendran

He has been in fine form with the ball, ranking third in the wicket-taking charts with nine scalps at an average of 11.44 in five games. He could be an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Shoun Roger

The right-arm batter has impressed with his attacking batting, scoring 110 runs at an average of 27.50 in five games. He can also contribute with the ball, making him an excellent choice for vice captaincy in your Dream11 team for this game.

Five must-picks with player stats for EAG vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rohan Prem 91 runs in five games Shoun Roger 110 runs in five games Abhiram CH 129 runs in five games Krishna Prasad 122 runs in three games Vaishak 5 wickets in five games

EAG vs TUS match expert tips 18th match

Athul Raveendran is a fabulous bowler who has made his mark with his bowling. He has picked up nine wickets at an average of 11.44 in five games, making him a player to watch out for here.

EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18th, Head To Head League

EAG vs TUS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Rahul P

Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhiram CH, Mohammed Anas

All-rounders: Krishna Prasad, Athul Raveendran, Vinoop Manoharan, Aditya Krishnan

Bowlers: Vinil TS, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran

EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18th, Grand League

EAG vs TUS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Rahul P

Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhiram CH, Shoun Roger

All-rounders: Krishna Prasad, Athul Raveendran, Vinoop Manoharan, Aditya Krishnan

Bowlers: Vinil TS, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran

