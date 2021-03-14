EAG vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Kodak Kerala T20 Match - Mar 11, 2021

KCA Eagles will lock horns with KCA Tuskers in the 18th match of the Kodak Kerala T20 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

KCA Eagles are yet to find momentum in the Kerala T20 tournament, struggling at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win in four games. The Eagles lost their last Kerala T20 game against the Royals by seven wickets after failing to defend 135 runs. They will have to pull up their socks and win all their remaining Kerala T20 games if they are to enter the playoffs.

KCA Tuskers, meanwhile, have won two of their four Kerala T20 games and are placed third in the points table. In their last Kerala T20 game, the Tuskers had a thrilling contest against the Lions, successfully defending 111 runs and emerging victorious by one run. They will hope to continue that momentum against the bottom-placed Eagles.

Kerala T20: Squads to choose from

KCA Eagles

Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK), Subin-S (WK), Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand (C), J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Rakesh-KJ, K Adithya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen-NM, Akhil MS-Balan, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin -Krishna M and K Adithya Krishnan.

KCA Tuskers

Vathsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod (WK), Anuj Jotin, Neeraj Kumar-I, Sreeroop MP, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish (C), MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Nikhil-T (WK), K Sreenath and Afrad Reshab.

Predicted Playing 11s

KCA Eagles

Subin-S (WK), Shiv Ganesh, K Adithya Krishnan, Ashwin Anand (C), J. Ananthakrishnan, Rakesh-KJ, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen-NM, KC Akshay, Rabin -Krishna M, Akhil MS-Balan.

KCA Tuskers

Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Anuj Jotin, Neeraj Kumar-I, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Karaparambil Monish (C), Ahmed Farzeen, Nikhil-T (WK), K Sreenath, Afrad Reshab.

Match Details

Match: KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers, Match 18.

Date: 15th March 2021; 02:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground offers assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The surface offers bounce to the pacers, but the spinners also have a say in the latter half of games. The par score here is around 140-150 runs.

EAG vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nikhil-T, Neeraj Kumar-I, Anand Krishnan, Ashwin Anand, Joffin Jose, Rabin -Krishna M, Rakesh-KJ, Karaparambil Monish, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab, Sharafudheen-NM.

Captain: Rabin -Krishna M. Vice-Captain: Joffin Jose.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nikhil-T, Anuj Jotin, Anand Krishnan, Ashwin Anand, Joffin Jose, Rabin -Krishna M, Rakesh-KJ, KC Akshay, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab, Sharafudheen-NM.

Captain: Rakesh-KJ. Vice-Captain: Ashwin Anand.