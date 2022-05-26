EAG vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 25

Eagles will take on the Warriors in the 25th match of the Pondicherry T10 Tournament at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry on Friday.

The Eagles played six matches so far, Eagles have managed to win only three games. They are fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, Warriors have won four games having played six matches. They are second in the points table.

EAG vs WAR Probable Playing 11 Today

EAG XI

Govindaranjan AS (C), Ayyanar R (wk), Sivamurugan M, Jasvanth S, Akash P, Saie Sharan Y, Mathan M, Madan Kumar K, Abeesh T A, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Sivanth Raj

WAR XI

Premraj Rajavelu (C), Yash Jadhav (wk), Paras Ratnaparkhe, Prabu B, Selvam M, Thamizhmani G, Kannan Vignesh, Santhamoorthy S, Saurabh Yadav, Mayank Pandey, Vaibhav Singh

Match Details

EAG vs LIG, Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 25

Date and Time: 27th May, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced surface and both batters and bowlers will find purchase here. Spinners will be very important during the middle overs. Both teams would love to field first and it will be easier to bat while having a target set.

Today’s EAG vs WAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ayyanar has been in glorious touch with the bat in hand. He has amassed 144 runs so far and is expected to get another big knock.

Batters

S Sharan is expected to be a pivotal player for his side. Despite being listed as a batter, he has performed incredibly well with the ball in hand

All-rounders

P Ratnaparkhe is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in fabulous form recently. He has smashed 127 runs and has also scalped three wickets so far. He should be the captaincy pick for your EAG vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Govindaraajan is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 85 runs and has also taken two wickets so far.

Bowlers

M Pandey is the leader of the Warriors bowling unit and has been in terrific form in the competition. He has picked up six wickets already.

Top 5 best players to pick in EAG vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

R Ayyanar (EAG) – 296 points

P Ratnaparkhe (WAR) – 290 points

Y Avinash Jadhav (WAR) – 255 points

A Govindaraajan (EAG) – 245 points

M Pandey (WAR) – 220 points

Important stats for EAG vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

R Ayyanar: 144 runs

P Ratnaparkhe: 127 runs and 3 wickets

A Govindaraajan: 85 runs and 2 wickets

M Pandey: 6 wickets

EAG vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today

EAG vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, Y Avinash Jadhav, S Sharan, R Premraj, Selvam M, P Ratnaparkhe, A Govindaraajan, S Jasvath, M Pandey, A Sanganakal, T A Abeesh

Captain: P Ratnaparkhe, Vice-Captain: R Ayyanar

EAG vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, Y Avinash Jadhav, S Sharan, R Premraj, Selvam M, P Ratnaparkhe, A Govindaraajan, S Jasvath, M Pandey, M Madan Kumar, T A Abeesh

Captain: A Govindaraajan, Vice-Captain: M Pandey

Edited by Diptanil Roy