EBC-W vs ARC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 1

East Bengal Club Women (EBC-W) will take on Aryan Club Women (ARC-W) in the opening match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Monday.
Both East Bengal Club Women and Aryan Club Women, who have several quality players in their ranks, will want to win the first-ever Bengal Women’s T20 Blast match and be a part of history.
EBC-W vs ARC-W Probable Playing 11 today
East Bengal Club Women: Aparna Mondal, Jhumpa Roy, Riya Goswami, Trishita Sarkar, Rumeli Dhar (c), Barnali Tamuli, Tithi Swarpan Das, Puja Rajak, Antara Ghosh, Shrayosi Aich, Shreya Karar
Aryan Club Women: VR Vanitha (c), Hrishita Nidaldri Basu, Megha Ghosh, Sasthi Mondal, Ritika Pal, Shahida Khatun, Jhumia Khatun, Prativa Rana, Chandrima Ghosal, Komal Jaiswal, Pragati Prasad
Match Details
EBC-W vs ARC-W, Match 1, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022
Date & Time: February 7th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But while there could be some turn on offer for the spinners, the new ball might nip around a touch as well.
Today’s EBC-W vs ARC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Aparna Mondal is usually extremely safe behind the stumps and can chip in nicely with the bat as well.
Batter
VR Vanitha is a quality batter with experience in international cricket. She can play big knocks at the top of the order.
All-rounder
Rumeli Dhar has the ability to make a big impact with both the bat and ball. She has represented India in T20Is and might be the one to watch out for in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 opener.
Bowler
In addition to bowling economic spells, Antara Ghosh can provide her team with regular breakthroughs.
Top 5 best players to pick in EBC-W vs ARC-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Rumeli Dhar (EBC-W)
VR Vanitha (ARC-W)
Prativa Rana (ARC-W)
Antara Ghosh (EBC-W)
Aparna Mondal (EBC-W)
EBC-W vs ARC-W Dream11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aparna Mondal, VR Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Jhumpa Roy, Rumeli Dhar, Prativa Rana, Tithi Swarpan Das, Shahida Khatun, Shreya Karar, Komal Jaiswal, Antara Ghosh
Captain: Rumeli Dhar. Vice-captain: VR Vanitha.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aparna Mondal, VR Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Jhumpa Roy, Rumeli Dhar, Prativa Rana, Shahida Khatun, Puja Rajak, Shreya Karar, Chandrima Ghosal, Antara Ghosh
Captain: Rumeli Dhar. Vice-captain: Prativa Rana.