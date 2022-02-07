EBC-W vs ARC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 1

East Bengal Club Women (EBC-W) will take on Aryan Club Women (ARC-W) in the opening match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Monday.

Both East Bengal Club Women and Aryan Club Women, who have several quality players in their ranks, will want to win the first-ever Bengal Women’s T20 Blast match and be a part of history.

EBC-W vs ARC-W Probable Playing 11 today

East Bengal Club Women: Aparna Mondal, Jhumpa Roy, Riya Goswami, Trishita Sarkar, Rumeli Dhar (c), Barnali Tamuli, Tithi Swarpan Das, Puja Rajak, Antara Ghosh, Shrayosi Aich, Shreya Karar

Aryan Club Women: VR Vanitha (c), Hrishita Nidaldri Basu, Megha Ghosh, Sasthi Mondal, Ritika Pal, Shahida Khatun, Jhumia Khatun, Prativa Rana, Chandrima Ghosal, Komal Jaiswal, Pragati Prasad

Match Details

EBC-W vs ARC-W, Match 1, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: February 7th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But while there could be some turn on offer for the spinners, the new ball might nip around a touch as well.

Today’s EBC-W vs ARC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aparna Mondal is usually extremely safe behind the stumps and can chip in nicely with the bat as well.

Batter

VR Vanitha is a quality batter with experience in international cricket. She can play big knocks at the top of the order.

All-rounder

Rumeli Dhar has the ability to make a big impact with both the bat and ball. She has represented India in T20Is and might be the one to watch out for in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 opener.

Bowler

In addition to bowling economic spells, Antara Ghosh can provide her team with regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in EBC-W vs ARC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Rumeli Dhar (EBC-W)

VR Vanitha (ARC-W)

Prativa Rana (ARC-W)

Antara Ghosh (EBC-W)

Aparna Mondal (EBC-W)

EBC-W vs ARC-W Dream11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for East Bengal Club Women vs Aryan Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aparna Mondal, VR Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Jhumpa Roy, Rumeli Dhar, Prativa Rana, Tithi Swarpan Das, Shahida Khatun, Shreya Karar, Komal Jaiswal, Antara Ghosh

Captain: Rumeli Dhar. Vice-captain: VR Vanitha.

Dream11 Team for East Bengal Club Women vs Aryan Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aparna Mondal, VR Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Jhumpa Roy, Rumeli Dhar, Prativa Rana, Shahida Khatun, Puja Rajak, Shreya Karar, Chandrima Ghosal, Antara Ghosh

Captain: Rumeli Dhar. Vice-captain: Prativa Rana.

Edited by Samya Majumdar