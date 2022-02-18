EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 23

East Bengal Club Women (EBC-W) will take on Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) in the 23rd match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.

East Bengal Club Women sit pretty at the top of the points Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 table with five wins and two losses so far. Rajasthan Club Women, meanwhile, have won four of their seven games and are third in the standings.

EBC-W vs RAC-W Probable Playing 11 today

East Bengal Club Women: Ankita Chakraborty, Aparna Mondal (wk), Jhumpa Roy, Puja Rajak, Trishita Sarkar, Barnali Tamuli, Rumeli Dhar (c), Brishti Susanta Majhi, Tithi Swarpan Das, Antara Ghosh, Shrayosi Pranay Aich

Rajasthan Club Women: Dhara Gujjar (c), Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (wk), Dipa Das, Muskan Sinha, Sweety Divangshi, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Priti Mondal, Ananya Halder, Mouli Manik Mandal, Saika ishaque

Match Details

EBC-W vs RAC-W, Match 23, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: February 18th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament, with the bowlers dominating proceedings so far. While the pacers have found a hint of movement early on, the spinners have got some turn as well.

Today’s EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanshita Sumit Bishwas is the second-highest run-getter in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, having amassed 178 runs at an average of 25.43.

Batters

Dhara Gujjar has scored 136 runs in addition to taking four wickets at an economy rate of 4.52.

All-rounder

Rumeli Dhar has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. She has scored 151 runs and picked up a couple of wickets.

Bowler

Mouli Manik Mandal has returned with 10 scalps at an economy rate of 4.08. She is expected to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Dhara Gujjar (RAC-W): 408 points

Brishti Susanta Majhi (EBC-W): 396 points

Ananya Halder (RAC-W): 375 points

Mouli Manik Mandal (RAC-W): 371 points

Rumeli Dhar (EBC-W): 358 points

Important stats for EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Dhara Gujjar: 136 runs & 4 wickets

Mouli Manik Mandal: 10 wickets

Rumeli Dhar: 151 runs & 2 wickets

Brishti Susanta Majhi: 116 runs & 6 wickets

EBC-W vs RAC-W Dream 11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for East Bengal Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Jhumpa Roy, Rumeli Dhar, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Tithi Swarpan Das, Ananya Halder, Mouli Manik Mandal, Shrayosi Pranay Aich

Captain: Dhara Gujjar. Vice-captain: Rumeli Dhar.

Dream11 Team for East Bengal Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Jhumpa Roy, Trishita Sarkar, Rumeli Dhar, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Ananya Halder, Saika ishaque, Mouli Manik Mandal, Shrayosi Pranay Aich

Captain: Mouli Manik Mandal. Vice-captain: Brishti Susanta Majhi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar